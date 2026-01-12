7 Best Ice Cream Brands Without the Junk

These ice creams rely on cream and eggs, not gums or stabilizers.

Is your ice cream made with gums or stabilizers? “Gums are thickening agents added to ice cream to improve texture, prevent ice crystals, and extend shelf life,” explains Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. Common examples include Guar gum, Xanthan gum, Locust bean gum, and Carrageenan. “They’re derived from plants or seaweed and are widely used in processed foods,” she said. Why do brands use them? They can serve a variety of functions, including keeping fat and water from separating, improving creaminess, and maintaining consistency during freezing and thawing. While gums aren’t “toxic,” there are reasons some choose to avoid or limit them. Collingwood explains that they can cause bloating or GI discomfort in some people. They are also often used to compensate for lower-quality dairy or reduced fat, and also don’t add nutrition. “Gums allow manufacturers to create creaminess without real cream or eggs,” she says. “Ice creams made without gums rely instead on traditional techniques—cream, eggs, and careful churning,” she says. “For people with sensitive digestion or those looking to reduce ultra-processed ingredients, these brands show that less processing can still mean excellent texture and flavor.” Here are 6 ice creams she recommends made without gums or stabilizers.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni’s uses a custard-style base with milk, cream, and egg yolks to achieve texture instead of gums. “Egg yolks act as natural emulsifiers, making this a more traditional, and digestively gentle, option for many people,” says Collingwood.

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream is an old-school brand that relies on high butterfat cream and eggs, not stabilizers. “Higher-quality dairy reduces the need for additives and creates satiety with smaller portions,” Collingwood says.

Häagen-Dazs

Häagen-Dazs is known for its extremely short ingredient lists, often just cream, milk, sugar, and eggs. “This is a classic example of how real ingredients create natural creaminess—no stabilizers needed,” says the expert.

Straus Family Creamery

Straus Family Creamery is an organic dairy brand with a minimal, transparent ingredient list. “This appeals to consumers who prioritize organic sourcing and simpler formulations without functional additives,” says Collingwood.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Alec’s Ice Cream

Alec’s Ice Cream is made with grass-fed milk and eggs, avoiding gums while emphasizing dairy quality. “Better dairy quality often means better fat composition and flavor—again reducing the need for stabilizers,” says Collingwood.

Penn State Creamery

Penn State Creamery uses a traditional custard technique “rooted in food science and dairy craftsmanship,” says Collingwood. “This is a textbook example of how ice cream was made before stabilizers became industry standard.”