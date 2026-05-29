5 Ice Cream Brands Shoppers Say Taste Freshly Churned for Summer

Upgrade your freezer with creamy pints and scoops that taste fresh from the scoop shop.

It’s almost summer which means ice cream, more ice cream and—who are we kidding—even more ice cream. Whether in pints or bars or root beer floats, shoppers are stocking their freezers with their favorite brands (if you have kids this is probably happening once a week at least). With so many excellent choices in the frozen aisle, it can be hard to choose just one ice cream, but some brands are offering only the creamiest, most delicious ice cream that tastes freshly-churned. Here are five of the best ice cream brands shoppers are raving about right now.

Alden’s Organic Banana Cookie Crumble

Alden’s new Banana Cookie Crumble is going to be the ice cream flavor of the summer, and I say this as someone who usually runs from any type of banana flavor (they tend to be weird and synthetic-tasting). Not this one! It’s creamy, fresh, and tastes like a vacation. “This was TOO good! Found myself going for 3 bowls in ONE day. Soft cookies really give it a banana pudding vibe,” one fan said. Side note, if your kids discover this flavor it will disappear in a flash.

Jeni’s Frosted Sugar Cookie

Jeni’s Frosted Sugar Cookie is a new summer flavor shoppers are obsessed with. “It was an amazing flavor, tasted just like those frosted sugar cookies you had as a kid, little bits of pink icing too that have a really nice almost fudgy texture,” one Redditor said. “I am too not a big fan of cake ice cream like birthday cake etc and found this one very pleasing, quite refreshing on a hot summer day.”

Tillamook Vanilla Bean

Tillamook Old Fashioned Vanilla Bean Ice Cream is the perfect staple flavor for summertime. “Very creamy and this is the best vanilla ice cream I have ever tasted. Real vanilla bean which you can literally taste,” one Target shopper said.

Van Leeuwen Honeycomb

Van Leeuwen Honeycomb French Ice Cream is a rich, creamy, delicious ice cream flavor with amazing texture. “Very rich and smooth vanilla ice cream with bits of crystallized honey. Absolutely delicious!” one Sprouts shopper said.

Salt & Straw Strawberry Tres Leches

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Salt & Straw‘s Strawberry Tres Leches is a seasonal flavor that tastes like a strawberry shortcake in the best way. “This flavour was what got me going to the shop, and actually started liking strawberry shortcake things. I’ve never had anything like it before,” one fan said.