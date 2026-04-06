5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Loaded Potato Skins, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the 5 best chain restaurants serving crispy, delicious loaded potato skins.

Loaded potato skins hit a bunch of cravings at once—crispy, cheesy, salty, and comforting. It’s kind of a perfect storm of flavor and texture. Plus, they’re built for dipping in ranch or sour cream, which adds another layer of deliciousness. Loaded potato skins are the ultimate comfort-food indulgence—crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, but not every place gets them right. “A great loaded potato skin starts with crispy potato shells that are baked until golden and sturdy enough to hold the toppings,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis.

“When filled with melted cheese, smoky bacon and finished with a touch of sour cream or green onions, the result is a rich, satisfying appetizer with the perfect balance of texture and flavor.” Loaded potato skins are an appetizer staple at many chains, but to weed out the average and highlight the best, Chef Dennis shares his top spots.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays has been around for over 60 years, and while the company has faced financial troubles and is operating on a smaller scale, it still has hundreds of locations worldwide. Potato skins are a must-have at the chain, and they’re so popular that you can even pick them up in the freezer section of your local grocery store. “TGI Fridays helped make potato skins famous, and their version still delivers on that classic flavor,” says Chef Dennis. “The skins are crispy, loaded with cheese and bacon, and served with sour cream for a rich and satisfying bite.”

Ruby Tuesday

For a good, casual meal that’s affordable, Ruby Tuesday always delivers. You can get loaded skins on their own, or order the trio appetizer to mix and match three of your favorite apps. “Ruby Tuesday serves a classic version with well-crisped potato skins and a generous layer of cheese and bacon,” says Chef Dennis. “The flavors are familiar and comforting, making them a reliable choice.”

Texas Roadhouse

Diners typically love Texas Roadhouse for its budget-friendly steak dinners and hearty entrées, but the Tater Skins are a nice way to kick off your meal. “Texas Roadhouse offers a fulfilling take on loaded potato skins with crispy shells and plenty of melted cheese and bacon,” explains Chef Dennis. “The bold flavors and generous portions make them a standout starter at the table.”

Bennigan’s

Bennigan’s has built a reputation on bold, innovative dishes and craveable items like its Cheesy Potato Skins. “Bennigan’s is known for its classic pub-style potato skins that are packed with cheese, bacon and served with sour cream,” says Chef Dennis. “The crispy texture and rich toppings deliver everything you want in this nostalgic appetizer.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse is beloved for its steak-focused menu, hearty portions, and casual-but-slightly-upscale vibe. It hits a sweet spot between a traditional steakhouse and a family-friendly chain, which appeals to a wide audience. It’s another chain Chef Dennis recommends. “Black Angus Steakhouse brings a steakhouse approach to potato skins with rich toppings and well-crisped shells,” he explains. “The balance of smoky bacon, melted cheese, and crispy potato creates a satisfying and flavorful bite.”