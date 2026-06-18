4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Meatball Subs, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants serving the best meatball subs.

Nothing quite hits the spot like a warm meatball sub that has the right amount of melted cheese, rich marinara sauce and well-seasoned meatballs. While it’s a simple sandwich at heart, getting the balance of flavors and textures right can make all the difference. It’s messy comfort food at its best and to find the spots with the most craveable meatball subs, Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, shares her top five fast-food choices.

Firehouse Subs

Loved for its hearty sandwiches, generous portions, and focus on hot subs packed with meat and cheese, Firehouse Subs is a go-to for meatball subs, according to Buchanan.

“The meatballs stay tender, and the marinara has enough flavor to stand out without being overly sweet,” she says. “The bread holds up well to the sauce, which isn’t always the case with a meatball sub.”

Which Wich

Known for its endless customization—the menu offers over 40 toppings and dressings–the meatball sandwich at Which Wich is one of Buchanan’s favorites.

“Which Wich keeps things simple with plenty of sauce, melted cheese, and soft meatballs,” she says. “The bread has a little more chew than most chain subs, which helps support the filling.”

Potbelly

Potbelly strikes a balance between fast-casual convenience and made-to-order comfort food. Fans especially enjoy the toasted sandwiches, warm and slightly crispy bread and consistently melty fillings that give the menu a more “homestyle” feel than many sub chains. It’s another spot Buchanan raves about.

“The toasted bread gives this sub a different texture than many competitors,” she says. The homestyle beef and pork meatballs stay moist, and the cheese melts evenly throughout the sandwich.”

Subway

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Subway can get a bad rap for perceived quality declines, but the chain delivers with its meatball sandwich.

“Subway’s Meatball sandwich remains one of the most recognizable meatball subs in the country,” according to Buchanan. “The sauce is familiar, the portions are generous, and it’s available in far more locations than most competitors.”