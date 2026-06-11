These chains serve flavorful red beans and rice with authentic Cajun and Creole flair.

Red beans and rice are a Southern side-dish staple and a classic Louisiana Creole and Cajun specialty. The beans are usually slow-simmered with smoked sausage (such as andouille), onion, celery, bell pepper, and spices, then served over white rice. You can get it almost anywhere in the South, but unfortunately, it can be harder to find elsewhere in the country. There are a few chains that serve up delicious versions. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best red beans and rice.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Red beans and rice aren’t always on the menu at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, where the savory side pairs perfectly with crispy fried chicken. If your location serves them, definitely order it. “The #1 side item in fast food,” one Redditor declares.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe makes its red beans and rice dish with andouille sausage and dynamic spice. According to patrons, it can’t be beat. Red beans and rice was authentic Cajun food,” a Yelper says. Another adds that the dish is “dead on.”

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

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Pappadeaux’s Red Beans and Rice is a hearty, smoky, and spicy Cajun classic featuring slow-simmered red kidney beans seasoned with onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic, and thick-cut savory Andouille sausage. It is served over fluffy white rice and usually garnished with green onions “What in the world was I waiting for? I don’t know but they were scrumptious. Spicy, meaty and flavorful. I just wish I had a piece of cornbread to go with it. LOL. Two thumbs up the the chef,” a Yelper says.

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Copeland’s of New Orleans, a chain with over 40 locations in 12 states, also has a red beans and rice dish that can’t be beat. The order is “absolutely fantastic!” a Yelper says. “Food was amazing. The red beans and rice were the best I have had,” another adds.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s version of Red Beans & Rice is a hearty, flavorful side dish featuring a scoop of fluffy white rice topped with seasoned red beans for a subtle Cajun kick. Diners maintain that it pairs perfectly with the chain’s seafood offerings. It is one of the most popular sides at the restaurant.