4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Reuben Sandwiches, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants serving standout Reuben sandwiches.

A good Reuben sandwich is a thing of beauty, but you won’t find one on just any menu. Typically reserved for delis, diners, and a handful of restaurant chains, this classic sandwich combines corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread for a rich, savory bite that’s hard to resist.

While plenty of restaurants offer their take on the deli favorite, some chains stand out for getting the combination just right. To find the best options, Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, shared her top picks for the chain restaurants serving the most satisfying Reuben sandwiches.

Jason’s Deli

Reuben the Great at Jason’s Deli is a classic that Buchanan says is a must-have.

“The corned beef is piled generously on rye bread without making the sandwich difficult to eat,” she says. “The sauerkraut adds enough tang to balance the richness of the meat, and the Swiss cheese melts evenly throughout.”

McAlister’s Deli

The Reuben at McAlister’s Deli is a reliable choice that’s packed with goodness.

“The corned beef is sliced thin and layered with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut,” Buchanan explains. “The dressing adds flavor without overpowering the sandwich, and the toasted bread holds everything together well.”

Schlotzsky’s

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The Pastrami Reuben at Schlotzsky’s is available with the 3 Course Sammie Bundle and Buchanan shares why she loves it so much.

“Schlotzsky’s puts its own spin on a classic Reuben while keeping the traditional flavors intact,” she explains. “The bread adds extra texture, and the corned beef stays tender throughout.”

TooJay’s Deli

TooJay’s Deli is beloved for its authentic deli-style menu, generous portions and classic comfort food. The chain has built a loyal following with traditional favorites like corned beef sandwiches, matzo ball soup, and Reubens, which Buchanan says taste closer to what they’d expect from a neighborhood deli than a typical restaurant chain.

“TooJay’s is known for deli-style sandwiches, and the Reuben is one of the stronger options on the menu,” she says. “The corned beef is sliced generously, and the rye bread stands up well to the filling.”