5 Buc-ee’s Foods Shoppers Say Are Worth the Detour

Shoppers swear these five popular snacks and meals at Buc-ee's are worth the stop.

Whether you’re buying merch, snacks, or a full meal, Buc-ee’s is the fan favorite for a reason. Shoppers swear this store is always worth the detour if you’re near one, with visitors calling out specific items that they love to grab while there. Here are five Buc-ee’s favorites that shoppers say are worth the money.

Burritos

The burritos from Buc-ee’s are getting a lot of love on the Reddit thread. “Texas cheesesteak burrito,” a commenter said on a Reddit thread about Buc-ee’s. Many others followed, saying “100%,” while another said “I second and third this!” They go on. “I’m late to the game but you’re SO right. That burrito is the best burrito I’ve ever had!!”

Brisket

The tender brisket sandwich is another fan favorite. “My favorite thing is the brisket sandwich. The beaver nuggets if you’re wanting something sweet are really good,” a commenter said on a Reddit thread about Buc-ee’s. “Yep, sliced brisket sandwich and salted caramel beaver nuggets,” another said.

Turkey Club Sandwiches

Buc-ee fans are obsessed with their turkey clubs and the spicy mango habanero mayo that comes on it. “The turkey club melt thing with that mango habanero mayo. Godddddddddd if they sold that in bottles or a knock off recipe somewhere I’d be easily 100 pounds fatter,” a commenter said on a Reddit thread about Buc-ee’s. “It’s sweet baby rays mango habanero wing sauce and mayo equal parts!”

Texas Sheet Cake

If you’re looking for something sweet, Buc-ee’s enthusiasts say that their sheet cake is incredible.”Texas Sheet Cake, no contest! Just 30 minutes ago I was at Buc-ee’s, and bought 8 slices to put in my freeze. I bought 12 on my prior visit. It’s not real chocolately, more like the ole timey German Chocolate Cake. There’s no coconut, but plenty of pecans in the icing,” a commenter said on a Reddit thread about Buc-ee’s.

Breakfast Tacos

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In addition to the burritos, the breakfast tacos are popular item. “I love the Bean, Cheese and Potato breakfast taco,” a commenter said on a Reddit thread about Buc-ee’s. “Breakfast tacos, homemade potato chips, bohemian garlic jerky, cinnamon and sugar beaver nuggets,” another said.