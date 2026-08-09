The 10 Largest Fast-Food Chains in America, Ranked by New Sales Data

The latest QSR 50 reveals which fast-food giants lead America in sales and growth.

Every year, QSR Magazine releases a list of the top quick-service restaurants (QSRs) in the country, ranking chains based on systemwide sales, AUV, growth, and other metrics. This week, the 2026 QSR 50 was released, giving the industry a rundown on who’s on top and who’s not. Here are the 10 largest fast-food chains in America, ranked by the latest QSR data.

Subway

Subway is the 10th most popular QSR, according to the data. At the end of 2025, the sub chain had 18,773 restaurants with 729 net closures. This was Subway’s 10th consecutive year of U.S. unit declines. At its peak in 2015, the popular sandwich shop had over 27,000, losing about 8,300 domestic restaurants in a decade. However, it has expanded internationally, adding 1,000 restaurants worldwide in 2025, with agreements to open more than 12,000 future international locations. A few changes in the past year include the introduction of a permanent Fresh Value Menu with 15 sandwiches, wraps, and rotating offers under $5. It also revived its “better-for-you” positioning with its selection of Fresh Fit sandwiches with at least 20 grams of protein, a serving of vegetables, and fewer than 500 calories for a six-inch sub.

Domino’s

Domino’s is still the clear leader of the U.S. pizza category. Same-store sales have jumped 3% since last year’s rankings. The pizza chain expects to add more than 175 net new U.S. stores in 2026, while competitors Pizza Hut and Papa John’s are closing locations. According to the findings, the upgraded Pizza Tracker, which includes AI-powered delivery estimates, GPS driver tracking and more detailed order visibility, has helped the brand. Customers have used it on more than 2.5 billion orders since 2008. The chain has also revamped its loyalty program, website and app and expanded third-party delivery.

Burger King

Burger King is in the midst of its long-running “Reclaim the Flame” turnaround, and it’s been working. The chain has committed more than $2 billion to restaurant modernization, technology, marketing and operational improvements since the strategy began in 2022, and 2026 Q1 same-store sales are up 5.8%. It has outperformed the QSR burger category for four consecutive years. Another reason it is doing so well is the revamped Whopper, which got a glazed bun, creamier mayo, and new packaging.

Chipotle

In 2025, Chipotle opened a record-breaking 345 new restaurants, surpassing 4,000 restaurants systemwide. While same-store sales fell 1.7% and Q4 comps fell 2.5%, there are signs of a rebound in 2026. Q1 2026 same-store sales increased 0.5%, including a 0.6% increase in transactions, while digital sales reached $1.2 billion in Q1, representing 38.6% of sales. And, Chicken Al Pastor became Chipotle’s most successful limited-time offer ever.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is undergoing a significant turnaround called Project Fresh. However, it may not be working. U.S. same-store sales fell 11.3% in Q4 and another 7.8% in Q1. The brand attributes this to the failure of recent marketing, including the “100 Days of Summer” campaign and Takis collaboration. However, it is hoping its new permanent Biggie Deals value platform with $4, $6 and $8 tiers will turn things around. Wendy’s is also planning to close 5%–6% of its U.S. restaurants, potentially hundreds of locations, as it concentrates resources on stronger restaurants and franchisees.

Dunkin’

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With 9,999 locations in 2025 and domestic systemwide sales at over $13 billion, Dunkin’ is having an epic year. Parent Inspire Brands has confidentially filed for an IPO, and QSR identifies Dunkin’ as the fastest-growing concept in Inspire’s portfolio. Recent additions of Refreshers, protein drinks, frozen Coffee Chillers, dirty soda and Dunkin’ Zero energy drinks have helped it gain customers in the afternoon hours.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is one of the most thriving fast food chains with 180 year-over-year net restaurant growth. According to QSR, the Mexican-inspired chain has one of the strongest runs in the restaurant industry, primarily due to offering value. Its Luxe Value Menu is a great example of how Taco Bell matches affordability with constant menu innovation rather than relying entirely on discounts. And, for 2026, it has unveiled more than 20 upcoming menu concepts. Like other chains, beverages are becoming a bigger focus through Live Más Café and specialty drinks. Other categories it is investing in include chicken, sauces, desserts and AI-powered personalization.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A remains one of the most popular and thriving chains in the country with systemwide sales at $23.9 billion in 2025, a serious increase compared to $21.5 billion in 2023 and just $12.2 billion in 2019. It has 2,863 franchised and company-run locations, 179 of which were added in 2025, compared to just 132 in 2024 and 141 in 2023, demonstrating rapid expansion. And restaurant productivity was also impressive. Comparable domestic freestanding/drive-thru-only restaurants average around $9.161 million in annual sales. One Chick-fil-A restaurant generated $20 million.

Starbucks

Starbucks, in the midst of a major turnaround with a new CEO at the helm, remains America’s second-largest QSR by systemwide sales. CEO Brian Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” strategy, focusing on restoring traffic, simplifying operations, improving speed, and rebuilding the in-store experience, has been working. In 2026, performance has shown improvement with spikes in transactions and sales in Q2. The introduction of scheduled mobile pickup, which allows orders up to 30 minutes in advance, has helped, as has experimenting with AI. It has also tightened its budget with layoffs and closing a few regional offices. It is also investing $100 million in a Nashville support office expected to create 2,000 jobs.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is still America’s largest fast-food/QSR chain by systemwide sales. In 2025, the massive burger chain operated 13,706 restaurants with 147 openings in 2025, compared to 102 in 2024. This is McDonald’s strongest stretch of domestic expansion in more than two decades. And, in 2026 Q1, same-store sales have improved 3.9%. The chain’s current strategy focuses on value, including lower-priced menus and combo pricing, followed by major marketing tie-ins, digital engagement, and menu news. In 2026, the Snack Wrap returned, and the chain launched the Big Arch. Beverages are another major growth target, particularly for attracting younger consumers. Globally, the chain opened 2,275 locations in 2025 with another 2,600 planned for 2026.