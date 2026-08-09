5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish and Corn on the Cob

Top seafood spots serve up crispy, flaky fish with classic buttery sides.

Fried fish and corn on the cob is the perfect pairing at many seafood restaurants, especially ones that have excellent seafood boils for diners to feast on. Diners who prefer fried options have several excellent spots where they can enjoy fried fish, shrimp, oysters and more, and opt for buttery corn on the cob, french fries and other classic sides to round out their meals. If you’re craving this seafood staple, here are five chains with exceptional fried fish and delicious corn on the cob.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s diners can enjoy delicious fried fish with a side of sweet corn on the cob, steamed and served hot. “Fish and chips with corn on the cob and an extra piece of fish. I don’t like seafood but I enjoy eating this,” one fan said.

The Boiling Crab

Diners at Cajun chain The Boiling Crab can choose from several seafood options and sides. Corn on the cob is offered as a side for menu items like the Fried Catfish Basket, Fried Shrimp Basket, Chicken Tenders Basket, Fried Calamari, Fried Oysters and much more. Whether you go the traditional boil route or pick one of the fried baskets, you can’t go wrong.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has corn on the cob to pair with dishes like fried fish and shrimp. The famous boils are also served with fresh corn, red potatoes, and a hardboiled egg.There’s also a Fish & Chips plate made with hand-dipped flaky white fish served with coleslaw and hushpuppies.

High Tide Harry’s

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High Tide Harry’s diners can feast on delicious fried fish with hot, buttery corn on the cob on the side. “I had the Captain’s Seafood Platter prepared blackened. All the food was cooked perfectly and seasoned very well,” one fan said.

Hook & Reel

Guests at Hook & Reel love the fried fish platters and delicious sides including corn on the cob. “I had an amazing dinner. We tried a lot of stuffs, chowder soup, calamari, spaghetti, family seafoods bucket and more. Food was fresh, juicy, yummy,” one diner said.