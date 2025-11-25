5 Chain Restaurants Where the Lobster Is a Great Deal

It’s the perfect time of year for enjoying delicious lobster from your favorite restaurant—and depending on how it’s prepared, this is one of the most nutrient-dense foods you can enjoy right now. “People are always surprised to learn that lobster is actually a lean, nutrient-dense protein,” says said Seafood Expert Julian Klenda, CEO of Maine Lobster Now. “It is naturally low in fat, rich in omega-3s, and packed with vitamins and minerals that support energy, heart health, and overall wellness. I eat a lot of lobster myself, and I think most people would be shocked by how clean and simple it really is on its own.” So where is the lobster absolutely worth the money? Here are five chain restaurants where the lobster is always a great deal.

Bonefish Grill

The Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails at Bonefish Grill is a filling, delicious meal. Guests can enjoy two 5-6 oz seasoned and steamed lobster tails served with, with garlic whipped potatoes, broccoli and butter. The restaurant also just introduced a Lobster Ravioli with white and black truffle infused premium lobster ravioli, sautéed spinach and mushrooms in a white wine lobster sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cousins Maine Lobster

Guests rave about the options at Cousins Maine Lobster, like the classic Maine Roll. “Our Maine roll features Maine lobster, served chilled with mayo, on a New England roll, with a lemon wedge. One of our two classic roll styles, the Maine Roll is a favorite of Mainers and purists alike,” the chain says.

Luke’s Lobster

Luke’s Lobster is known for exceptional lobster rolls, especially the Jumbo Lobster Roll. “Working directly with fishermen allows us to bring you the world’s best-tasting seafood, cooked to perfection and prepared simply,” the chain says. “All of our lobster, shrimp, and crab rolls are sustainably sourced and served in a split-top New England-style bun with a swipe of mayo, lemon butter, and our secret seasoning.”

Red Lobster

Red Lobster can always be relied on for great deals, like the Lobster & Shrimp Scampi special on Mondays. This generous dish consists of Maine lobster tail paired with the signature Garlic Shrimp Scampi and served with a choice of side.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse has the 6 oz. Flo’s Filet with 4 oz. Lobster Tail combo plate for those who want a protein-packed, delicious meal. “Our Grill Masters pair the best of turf & surf on one plate. Our signature 6 oz. center-cut Flo’s Filet is seared to lock in the classic buttery flavor and paired with a seasoned cold-water lobster tail and melted butter,” the chain says.