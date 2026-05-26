7 Fried Seafood Platters Under $15 Diners Say Are Worth Ordering

Enjoy a crispy, satisfying restaurant meal on a budget with these top-rated combos.

Fried seafood platters are enjoyed year-round at restaurants and fish fries, a popular option for customers of every age. Diners can feast on large portions of breaded or battered fried fish and shrimp usually served with sides like hushpuppies, coleslaw, Texas toast, and more. These generous platters can be quite reasonably priced for what they include, and some chains offer tremendous value for money. Here are seven fried seafood platters for under $15 diners say are worth ordering.

JJ Fish & Chicke

Diners at JJ Fish & Chicken can get a delicious Catfish or Cod platter for $14.99, served with fries or coleslaw for a filling meal. “The catfish fillet was definitely my favorite part of the meal, some of the best fast food fried fish I’ve ever had,” one fan said.

Long John Silver’s Fish & Shrimp Platter

Long John Silver’s Fish & Shrimp Platter is $13.29 for two pieces of battered Alaska pollock, six pieces of crispy battered shrimp, two sides and two hushpuppies. “I had a combo with one piece of fish, one piece of chicken, fries, and two hush puppies,” one diner shared. “The food was hot, fresh from the fryer and it HIT! The fish was my favorite. It was so mild and flaky. The hush puppies are the absolute best.”

Captain D’s

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Diners at Captain D’s can enjoy large platters like the $12.99 Supreme Sampler meal. This meal includes two pieces of Famous Batter Dipped Fish, two Chicken Tenders, and six Butterfly Shrimp, served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies. “I love this place! Best fast food fish you’ll ever have! They don’t overdo it with the fish batter and it has a lot of flavor! Always cooked to perfection,” one diner shared.

Hook Fish & Chicken

Hook Fish & Chicken has several fish platters on the menu, with a choice of fish like tilapia, whiting, and ocean perch served with fries or coleslaw and bread. “Great food for the price. Fish was done perfectly. Tasted fresh,” one diner said.

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp has a great Ocean Perch Special on Fridays, where guests can enjoy a full pound of Ocean Perch and two sauces for $13.99. “These folks do one thing, and they do it the right way,” one fan shared. “This is fried fish that you’ll want again and again.”

North & South Seafood & Smokehouse

Diners at North & South Seafood & Smokehouse can get the Seaside Combo for $13.00: Hand battered haddock, popcorn shrimp, fries, and coleslaw. “Best fish fry and service we’ve had in years, good prices, great food, friendly service! What more could you ask for,” one fan said.

Scalawags Whitefish & Chips

Scalawags Whitefish & Chips has a tasty Whitefish Taco Basket for $12.79, and an Atlantic Cod Basket for $14.99: Two pieces of Atlantic Cod, fried to a golden brown and served with fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, tartar, and lemon. “We order the whitefish basket and was delicious,” one diner said.