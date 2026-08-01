3 Chain Restaurants With the Best Beef Wellington, According to Chefs

A chef recommends chain restaurants serving standout Beef Wellington.

Beef Wellington may be one of the most iconic steakhouse dishes, but it’s also one of the hardest to execute well. From perfectly cooked tenderloin to crisp, buttery puff pastry that doesn’t turn soggy, every component has to be spot on. While many restaurants reserve it for special occasions or seasonal menus, a few chains have mastered the classic. Eat This, Not That! asked Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, to share the chain restaurants serving Beef Wellington that’s actually worth ordering. Here are the top three.

Hell’s Kitchen

Inspired by Gordon Ramsay’s flagship restaurants and television series, Hell’s Kitchen has made Beef Wellington one of its signature menu items. “Hell’s Kitchen’s Beef Wellington is the one Gordon Ramsay himself would approve of — and that’s not just marketing; the execution backs it up,” says Sullivan. “Perfectly pink center, properly encased in mushroom duxelles and puff pastry that’s golden and flaky without being soggy on the bottom.” She adds, “The restaurant takes the dish seriously as a centerpiece, and it shows every time it comes out of the kitchen. For a chain that built its reputation on this dish, it lives up to the expectation.”

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Sullivan’s Steakhouse puts its own spin on the British classic, offering Beef Wellington Bites that are designed to be shared around the table. “Sullivan’s does Beef Wellington as shareable bites and the format works brilliantly,” Sullivan states. “Each piece has the right pastry-to-beef ratio, the duxelles layer is generous, and the whole thing arrives at the right temperature.” She adds, “For a table that wants to try Beef Wellington without committing to a full entree, this is the smartest way any chain has approached the dish.”

Perry’s Steakhouse

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Perry’s Steakhouse is best known for its steaks and upscale dining experience, making it a natural place to look for elevated takes on classic beef dishes like Beef Wellington. “Perry’s is the special occasion pick,” says Sullivan. “The preparation is precise — the tenderloin is properly seared before wrapping, the pastry stays intact through service, and the portion is generous.” She explains, “Perry’s treats every cut of beef as a serious undertaking and the Wellington reflects that philosophy. Worth the reservation.”