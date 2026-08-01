5 Restaurant Chains with the Best Breakfast Sandwich, According to Chefs

Chefs share the restaurant chains serving the best breakfast sandwiches.

A great breakfast sandwich can make busy mornings a little easier, but not every chain gets the formula right. The best options balance flavorful ingredients with satisfying texture, whether you’re looking for a protein-packed meal or a classic egg-and-cheese combo. Eat This, Not That! asked chefs which restaurant chains serve breakfast sandwiches worth ordering. Here are the top five.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread keeps breakfast simple with sandwiches built around fresh ingredients and bakery-quality bread. Ciabatta Egg & Cheese Sandwich is a favorite of Rania Batayneh, MPH, home chef, recipe developer, nutritionist and author of the bestselling book, The One One One Diet: The Simple 1:1:1 Formula for Fast and Sustained Weight Loss. “Sometimes simple is best,” she says. “This sandwich pairs scrambled eggs with aged white cheddar on ciabatta bread for a balanced combination of protein and carbohydrates. Add a side of fruit or enjoy it with a cup of coffee for a satisfying breakfast that aligns well with my 1:1:1 approach to balanced eating.”

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A has earned a loyal following for its breakfast menu, and one sandwich stands out above the rest. Batayneh says the Egg White Grill is a smart choice for anyone looking to prioritize protein without sacrificing flavor. “The Egg White Grill is one of my favorite fast-food breakfast sandwiches because it combines grilled chicken, egg whites, and American cheese on an English muffin,” she says. “It’s high in protein and provides lasting energy without feeling overly heavy.”

Dunkin’ Donuts

Known for coffee and breakfast on the go, Dunkin’ also offers sandwiches that can fit into a balanced morning meal. Batayneh recommends one menu favorite for its combination of protein and lighter bread. The Dunkin’ Egg & Cheese English Muffin is one of the better breakfast choices on the menu because it offers a balanced combination of protein and carbohydrates without excessive calories. With 19 grams of protein, it provides a satisfying foundation to start the day, while the English muffin serves as a lighter bread option than many breakfast sandwiches made with croissants or biscuits. Pair it with a latte, and your breakfast is closer to 30 grams of protein, making it an easy way to build a balanced meal that aligns with the 1:1:1 approach and helps keep you full throughout the morning.

McDonald’s

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The Egg McMuffin has remained a breakfast staple for decades despite growing competition from newer menu items. Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger,

says its straightforward recipe is exactly what makes it so successful. “A lot of newer breakfast sandwiches keep adding more meat, sauce, and cheese, but this one has lasted because the proportions make sense,” he says. “You can taste every part of it, and the English muffin gives it a texture that most biscuit sandwiches don’t have.”

Wendy’s

For those with a bigger appetite, Wendy’s takes a decidedly more indulgent approach to breakfast with the Breakfast Baconator. Dozus says the chain leans into bold flavors with a sandwich that’s designed to be hearty and satisfying. “It’s rich, messy, and built for someone who wants a serious breakfast rather than a light bite. The Swiss cheese sauce is what separates it from the usual sausage, egg, and cheese combination.”