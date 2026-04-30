5 Chain Restaurants with the Best Bolognese, According to Chefs

Chefs share chain restaurants serving rich, slow-cooked Bolognese

Bolognese is a meat-based sauce that typically contains ground beef or pork, celery, carrots, onions, wine, and milk, with very little tomato. It’s rich and savory, and pasta lovers appreciate it for its slow-cooked depth and texture. It’s common on Italian-American restaurant menus, and to find the most flavorful versions, Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer at Droolrecipes.com, reveals the chains that serve it right.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo is one of the most recognizable Italian-American chains still leaning into red-sauce classics. The Pappardelle Bolognese is a rich and hearty dish, “featuring a slow-simmered meat sauce served over wide ribbons of pasta that hold onto every bit of flavor,” says Chef Melanie. “It’s built for sharing, with a robust, comforting style that reflects the restaurant’s family-style approach to Italian-American dining.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy

The Fettuccine Bolognese features beef and Italian sausage with tomato ragù, and is a must-try, says Chef Melanie.

“Maggiano’s Bolognese is the chain version I’d put in front of someone who thinks Bolognese can’t be done well outside of Italy,” she says. “The meat is a proper blend, the soffritto base is built correctly, and the sauce has the slow-cooked density that separates a real Bolognese from meat sauce with a fancy name.” Chef Melanie adds, “The pasta is cooked right, and the portion is generous.”

II Fornaio

II Fornaio is a California-based chain that began as a baking school in Italy in the 70s and has since opened several locations dedicated to giving guests an authentic Italian experience.

“II Fornaio serves a Bolognese that leans closer to the traditional Italian style, with a slow-simmered meat ragù built on beef, aromatics and wine,” says Chef Melanie. “It’s typically paired with fresh pasta like tagliatelle or paccheri, allowing the sauce to cling properly and deliver a rich, balanced flavor that feels more refined than most chain interpretations.”

Rao’s

Rao’s has been a family business for 130 years and has a very small, highly selective restaurant group with only a handful of operating locations globally. At the Miami Beach spot, Rigatino Bolognese is a menu staple that Chef Melanie raves about.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“The dish typically features a braised meat ragù made with beef (and sometimes pork), slowly reduced with aromatics and wine, then finished with a light touch of tomato and served over pasta like rigatoni or another shape designed to hold the sauce,” she says. “The result is a Bolognese that feels rich, savory, and more meat-forward than tomato-heavy, closer in spirit to Northern Italian technique than the sweeter, red-sauce versions found in many American chains.”

North Italia

The Bolognese is a house specialty at North Italia, a small chain with locations in Alabama and Arizona. It features a traditional meat sauce, pappardelle, grana padano, wild oregano and extra virgin olive oil.

“North Italia is the sleeper pick,” says Chef Melanie. “Smaller chain, scratch kitchen, and their Bolognese is made with a genuine respect for the dish — mixed meat, proper reduction, rigatoni that holds the sauce inside the tube. If you have a location nearby, this is the chain Bolognese worth going out of your way for.”