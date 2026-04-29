5 Chain Restaurants with the Best Calzones, According to Chefs

Five chain restaurants serving calzones that deliver comfort and flavor, according to chefs

Pizza often gets all the glory, and rightfully so, but calzones deserve their own spotlight. These folded pockets of dough are essentially pizza in a different form, packing in melty cheese, savory sauces and a variety of fillings all sealed into a golden crust. When done right, a calzone delivers the same comfort and flavor as a great slice, with an extra layer of indulgence in every bite. To help find the best chains, Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer at Droolrecipes.com, shares the top five spots for crave-worthy calzones.

Mellow Mushroom

There’s no shortage of calzone options at Mellow Mushroom, one of the most well-known pizza chains in the country. From veggie to cheese and meat options, you can order from the menu or create your own calzone.

According to Chef Melanie, “The dough is properly baked — golden on the outside, still soft inside — and the cheese filling has the right ratio.”

Jet’s Pizza

Jet’s Pizza serves “Jet’s Boats,” calzone-style folded pizzas made with its signature Detroit-style dough and filled with options like ham and cheese, Italian deli meats, vegetables, or custom pizza toppings.

“Jet’s Pizza has been serving its calzone-style boats for some time, and the formula works,” says Chef Melanie. “The dough is thick and chewy in the way a calzone should be, the cheese is generous, and the fillings stick to familiar, comforting flavors.” She adds, “It’s not trying to be artisan—it’s focused on delivering a solid, affordable calzone-style option, and it succeeds.”

Amato’s

Amato’s is a New England regional chain that delivers filling, heavy and best-in-class calzones. The dough-to-filling ratio leans indulgent, making it feel like a full meal rather than a snack.

“Amato’s isn’t a flashy national brand, and that works in its favor,” says Chef Melanie. “The calzones are simple, filling, bread-forward, and reliably comforting—not trendy or experimental, and they’re delicious.”

Calzone Life

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Calzone Life is a California chain that’s built entirely around one thing: calzones done in multiple specialty styles and delivered fast, often through takeout or delivery rather than traditional dine-in service.

According to Chef Melanie, “Calzone Life is like a fusion canvas.” She explains, “It has unique options like Buffalo chicken calzones, taco-inspired versions, BBQ, pesto, and hot sauce combinations and multiple cheese blends.” She adds, “It’s more experimental than traditional Italian-style calzones, and is all about a heavily customized calzone concept with bold flavor combinations and modern branding.”

Bertucci’s

If you’re in the mood for a sit-down chain that leans into classic Italian-American comfort food, Bertucci’s delivers with its brick-oven calzones.

“Made with a ricotta and mozzarella filling and baked until golden, they’re hearty enough to stand on their own as a full meal,” says Chef Melanie. “Choose from options like meatball or Tuscan vegetable, or build your own with your favorite toppings for a more personalized take.”