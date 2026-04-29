6 Panera Bread Orders That Are Actually Worth the Money, According to Chefs

Dek Chefs share the best Panera Bread menu items for fresh, balanced meals.

Panera Bread is one of those chains that’s fast-food, but feels a step above. Known for its soups, salads, sandwiches and fresh-baked breads, the menu leans lighter and more café-style than traditional drive-thru fare. Plus, it’s a welcoming spot that you can enjoy at your leisure.

“Most fast food spots rush you in and out,” says Terrell Manning, celebrity chef, best-selling author. “Panera slows it down just enough to make you feel like what you’re doing matters.” He explains, “Whether you’re preparing for a big day, taking a meeting, or just getting your thoughts together, the space music, smell, and food put you in that mindset.”

In addition, Panera Bread is an inviting, elevated atmosphere that offers a calm space to relax, unwind and eat good food.

“You walk in, and you hear that classical style music playing in the background–it’s subtle, but it sets a tone,” says Chef Terrell. “Then you get hit with the smell of freshly baked bread coming from the ovens. That combination alone changes your whole mindset.”

Everything on the menu is craveable, but certain items stand out, and chefs highlight must-have orders that deliver on flavor and quality.

The Farmhouse Duo Asiago Bagel Stack

The Farmhouse Duo Asiago Bagel Stack is a personal favorite of Chef Terrell, whom he calls a “different kind of Sammy.”

He explains that the “Asiago bagel has that bold, cheesy crust with real texture, and when it’s stacked with eggs, meat, and cheese, it hits on every level, hearty, rich, and actually satisfying. It’s a fat boy’s dream. It’s not just breakfast; it feels like a full meal done right.”

Avocado Toast

Another breakfast go-to is the Classic Avo, which features chunks of avocado spread sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning on sourdough bread.

According to Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table,

“Panera’s avocado toast works because the bread is solid and the avocado is smooth and evenly spread. The seasoning is mild, which lets the avocado stay front and center. It’s easy to eat and doesn’t feel too heavy.”

BLT

Panera Bread takes this classic sandwich and levels it up. The Tomato Basil BLT and the Grilled Chicken and Avo BLT do not disappoint.

“You can never go wrong at Panera Bread,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California. “The chain hits a comfort-food-meets-freshness sweet spot, and its BLTs on fresh-baked bread are a must-have.”

Chocolate Chip Cookies

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If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat and coffee, Chef Terrell says the warm chocolate chip cookies are the “underrated MVP.”

They are “soft, slightly melty, just enough sweetness without overdoing it,” he explains. “That’s my other personal go-to. You grab one of those with a coffee after that Duo sandwich, and now you’ve got a full experience, not just a meal.”

Bacon Turkey Bravo

The Bacon Turkey Bravo is the chain’s delicious take on a turkey club, according to Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com.

“The tomato basil bread is what makes this one different from every other turkey club out there,” she says. “It adds a sweetness that pairs really well with the smoked turkey and bacon. Sullivan adds, “Panera bakes their bread fresh daily, and you can taste it. Bestseller for years and I totally get why.”

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

Grilled cheese and tomato soup is a classic combo that you can never go wrong ordering.

“Panera is the go-to for a reliable, convenient version of grilled cheese and tomato soup,” says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. “The cheese is consistently gooey, and the tomato soup is rich, smooth, and perfectly seasoned.” He adds, “The ‘Pick Two’ option makes it an easy, satisfying meal when you want something warm and comforting.”