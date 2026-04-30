11 Chain Restaurants Fans Say Have the Best Fried Fish Sandwiches

Fans share their favorite spots to grab a high-quality, crispy fish sandwich this season.

The humble fish sandwich is experiencing something of a renaissance right now, with many diners (myself included) thrilled at how many great options there are. While these seafood sandwiches have never enjoyed the popularity of regular burgers or the trendiness of chicken sandwiches, that’s changing fast: The demand for delicious fish sandwiches made from excellent ingredients is no longer confined to the Lenten season, but year-round. If you’re looking for something new, here are 11 chains where the fish sandwiches are outstanding every time—just ask other diners!

Legal Sea Foods Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

The Beer Battered Fish Sandwich at Legal Sea Foods is cooked in a gluten-free beer batter and one of the higher-quality sandwiches you can get. “The missus went with the fish sandwich, and was blown away by the size, portion, presentation and taste,” one diner shared. “I was the same with my order of the clam strip roll. The seafood is prepared right and the sauces and sides have been honed to a delectable science.”

Bonefish Grill Off The Hook Fish Sandwich

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Bonefish Grill‘s Off The Hook Fish Sandwich is made with blackened, grilled, or fried white fish and lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, and signature sauce, on a toasted bun. Like everything at the chain, this sandwich is very flavorful. ” The fish sandwich had a generous portion of fish filet and the prix fixe had more than we could eat,” one fan said.

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich

Like the North Atlantic Cod Plate, Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is a deservedly popular menu item, one of the forerunners of the “upscale fish sandwich” movement. “Just last night I had the North Atlantic Cod sammich from Culver’s and it was pretty darn good. It’s also a regular menu item, so you enjoy Lent all year round!” one fan shared. “Everything at Culver’s is awesome, though. Everything.”

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish is still the gold standard of fast-food fish sandwiches: Small, mighty, and obsessed about. “McDonald’s fish sandwich is a culinary masterpiece,” one Redditor said. “I know it’s seen as cool to bash McDonald’s food, but honestly the fish sandwich is chef’s kiss. It’s so warm and squishy that you can eat it easily one handed. The fish, cheese and tartar sauce blend together so sublimely. It’s delightfully uncomplicated.”

Portillo’s Breaded Whitefish Sandwich

Known for exceptional hot dogs and sausage, Portillo’s has a Breaded Whitefish Sandwich made with wild caught whitefish filet on a brioche bun. “I just had the breaded fish sandwich for the first time and it’s great,” one diner said. “Comes with lettuce, tartar sauce and American cheese. Also, if you’re not in the know, highly recommend asking for their honey mustard for dipping their fries or rings into.”

Freddy’s Deluxe Crispy Fish

The Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is sadly still just a seasonal item, but it’s worth waiting for. “Freddy’s has a good seasonal fish sandwich,” one fan said.

Burger King Big Fish

The Big Fish from Burger King is always a good idea, fans say. “I tried the BF yesterday for the first time. I usually eat burgers or chicken but I wanted to try something different. The BF did not disappoint. It’s better than McDonald’s Filet O’ Fish IMO,” one Redditor raved.

Ocean Prime Crispy Fish Sandwich

Ocean Prime‘s Crispy Fish Sandwich is another “upscale” option made with flash-fried white fish, Tillamook cheddar cheese, cabbage slaw, and jalapeño corn tartar on a toasted brioche bun. “Came in for lunch and had the best Fish Sandwich of my life! I’d sell my soul for this Fish Sandwich! I got French Onion soup with it and it was Amazing as well but Fish Sandwich stole the show!” one diner raved.

Long John Silver Fish Sandwich

Long John Silver’s Fish Sandwich is raved about by diners. “Some tangy pickles and lettuce, maybe it was a slaw? And the fish was perfect, maybe a little small if I’m honest. Despite that, it was honestly the best fish sandwich I’ve had in YEARS. If you like fish sandwiches, this one is top 3, maybe the best,” one fan said.

Popeyes Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich

Popeyes Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich is another seasonal item fish sandwich-lovers wait for. “The Popeyes flounder sandwich is my #1 and they only sell it during lent,” one fan said. “Popeyes had a limited time fried flounder sandwich, which evidently they’re bringing back in spring. If you haven’t had it I’d definitely recommend that,” another commented.

Red Robin

Red Robin is known for top-quality burgers, but the Crispy Fish Sandwich is underrated as is the Fish & Chips plate. “My wife and I split the fish n’ chips. It was enough food for both of us. If you are tired of catfish, try the Cod at Red Robin, it’s excellent. Also, outstanding service, and since we split an entree, the price was less than fast food for two!” one diner said.