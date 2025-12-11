5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chicken Parmesan, According to Diners

Diners say these chain restaurants serve the most satisfying chicken parmesan.

Chicken parm is one of those staple Italian-American foods that is simply, satisfying, and always comforting. The meal itself is as simple as it gets—chicken breasts covered in marinara sauce, mozzarella and provolone. Because it’s such a simple dish, every ingredient has to shine, from the quality of the chicken itself to the savory taste of the sauce and seasoning. So where can diners go to get the best chicken parm? Here are five chain restaurants where guests love this menu item.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

The Chicken Parmesan at Carrabba’s Italian Grill is a must-have menu item, diners rave. “Carrabba’s is the best place to get chicken parmesan period. I thoroughly enjoy the food and the atmosphere every time I go here,” one fan said.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

“The Grand” Chicken Parmesan at Maggiano’s Little Italy is exceptional, guests say. “Large portion of tender crispy chicken. Took half home in a doggy bag. I usually enjoy the mozzarella a bit more melted and slightly browned, but it was really tasty anyway. Pasta was al dente with marinara sauce. Service was impeccable,” one happy diner said.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Parmesan Crusted Chicken at LongHorn Steakhouse is surprisingly good, diners say “As the others said, not a classic chicken parm, but as someone who loves traditional chicken parm, Longhorns’ “Parmesan Crusted Chicken” is tasty,” one Redditor shared. “I’m not a chain restaurant guy either, but Longhorns has some good chicken parm,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo has delicious classic Chicken Parmigiana, fans say. “I enjoyed my chicken parm and lasagna very much, highly recommended. I love the flavors and textures very much,” one diner shared. “Honestly one of the best value restaurants ever, they are known for their huge potions served family style. The $40 deal was more than enough for 3 people,” another raved.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden‘s Chicken Parmigiana is a classic fan-favorite item. “I ordered the chicken parm & spaghetti with a soup & it was delicious. Living in California alone while my family is in Texas has been different so I dine out a lot & always appreciate when I feel welcomed to a restaurant & when the food is good!” one diner shared.