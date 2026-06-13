5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Entrees, According to Diners

From classic cod to crispy catfish, these popular restaurant chains serve top-rated fish dinners.

There are times when only really good fried fish will hit the spot, and plenty of restaurants have excellent options diners love. Whether it’s cod, catfish, pollock or more, these perfectly seasoned, breaded, and deep-fried seafood meals are a big hit with customers who order them on repeat. If you want top-quality fish prepared with care and paired with excellent sides, the following restaurants have you covered: Here are five chains with the best fried fish entrees, according to fans.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish diners absolutely love the many fried catfish combos and platters available at the chain. “We started with the ‘Try It All’ combo and a few extras. Here is the breakdown: ​The ‘Try It All’: Fried catfish, chicken tenders, shrimp, and hush puppies. Everything was cooked to perfection,” one fan shared.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s has delicious Al Pastor Fish Tacos on both the regular and happy hour menu that diners absolutely love. “The happy hour menu is fantastic. The fish tacos were perfectly cooked,’ one fan said.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s is one of the best options for great fried fish at impressive value for money, especially since its switch to 100% wild-caught Alaska fish for the signature hand battered menu items, while continuing to offer complete seafood meals starting at $5.99. “I love Captain D’s! I love their fried fish. It’s absolutely delicious and very reasonably priced for what you get. If you want fish and chips this is the place to go!” one diner said.

Crabby Bill’s

Crabby Bill’s has several fried fish options on the menu, from catfish to grouper and lots of delicious sides. “Best grouper sandwiches we have had in a while. The blackened grouper, Nashville grouper, blackened salmon, fried shrimp and fries were all really yummy. Big hit for the whole family,” one diner shared.

Culver’s

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Culver’s diners love the North Atlantic Cod Dinner, one of the best options out there for fast food (or any restaurant, really). “Got the fried cod w/ fries and cole slaw. Was pretty darn good considering they are a ‘fast food restaurant’. Also love their concrete mixers,” one fan said.