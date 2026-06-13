5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Weeknight Dinner Specials, According to Diners

From Cracker Barrel to Red Robin, these chains serve up the top budget-friendly evening deals.

Weeknight dinner specials are a great way to save money while going out to eat, and diners can enjoy excellent food at great value by planning ahead. Some restaurants have specific dishes on specific nights, changing it up depending on what day of the week it is. Others have a set menu or special prix fixe menus for diners to enjoy. If you want to try something new without spending a huge amount of money, the following restaurants are worth checking out: Here are five chains with the best weeknight dinner specials fans go back for every time.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has daily specials diners love, from the weekend Southern Fried Chicken deals to Thursday’s Turkey & Dressing plate. “Tuesday Daily Special: Fried pork chops,” one customer said. “They went a bit heavy on the parsley, I still enjoyed it. Carrots and green beans were cooked the way my family does it.”

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has the $13 Pizookie Meal Deal Monday-Friday, where diners can enjoy an entree, side, and Pizookie for dessert. “We got the fried chicken breast with mashed potatoes. This was the salted caramel Pizookie. It was nice because it was a mini one! Definitely not a healthy meal tonight, but yummy and warm on this cold night,” one diner said.

Black Bear Diner

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Black Bear Diner has an all you can eat Friday Night Fish Fry from 4 p.m. until close. “Black Bear Restaurant over on Military Drive for all-you-can-eat fried fish tonight. It was DELICIOUS! The coleslaw was creamy and tasted as good if not better than homemade. Fries tasted fresh cut,” one diner raved.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral has several impressive new specials on the menu for dinner, including the Grilled Pork Steak with Spicy Orange Glaze, hand-carved Sirloin, and Lobster Tail for only $7.99. “Thank goodness for Golden Corral when I’m hungry and don’t know what I want for dinner,” one fan said. “I got my money’s worth tonight.”

Red Robin

Red Robin‘s Big Yummm Deals allow diners to choose an entree, bottomless side, and beverage for just $9.99. “I had it this week. Was honestly better than I expected and beats the Chili’s deals in tastiness and price, while being a bit smaller,” one diner said.