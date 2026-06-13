5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches, According to Diners

From Buffalo Wild Wings to Arby's, these popular chains serve the top tangy, spicy chicken sandwiches.

Buffalo chicken sandwiches are a tangy, savory option for when the typical crispy chicken doesn’t quite cut it. These sandwiches are popular amongst diners who love the taste, texture, and (depending on the seasoning) hit of spice that comes from the buffalo sauce. If you love buffalo chicken wings but want something a little heartier, these sandwiches will hit the spot. Here are five chains with the best buffalo chicken sandwiches, according to fans.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich at Buffalo Wild Wings is a hit with fans. “I ordered the buffalo chicken sandwich without a bun. Loved that my request was followed and sandwich was pleasantly arranged on the plate but it was like they use the same chicken patty and drizzle a different sauce on top,” one diner said.

Chili’s

Chili’s Buffalo Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich is made with hand-battered crispy chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with pickles and a side of house-made ranch. “That new chicken sandwich was outstanding. With fries and a salad, my wife had the burger with fries and chips and salsa. Including drinks we were all in for $22,” one diner said.

Arby’s

Arby’s Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is a fan-favorite menu item made with a chicken breast dipped in spicy Buffalo sauce with shredded lettuce and ranch sauce on a toasted buttery brioche bun. “Arby’s Buffalo Sandwich is probably the best I’ve had. It’s weird to say. I also enjoy their Reuben more than most of the restaurants I’ve had around my area,” one diner shared.

Whataburger

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Whataburger’s Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich sporadically returns to menus, and fans are obsessed. “It’s the best WB menu item of all time, and you should just bring it back permanently instead of making it a ‘limited time’ thing every two years or whatever,” one fan said. “They need to make this, the mushroom swiss and the Whatawings permanent. I work for Whataburger and let me tell you what LTO have been massive hits for us since I started working here,” another commented.

Hooters

Hooters Original Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is everything you love about the wings, but in a sandwich. “Nice size and smothered in your choice of sauces and curly fries,” one diner said. “Haven’t been there since I was in my 20’s but back in the day hooters had a really good Buffalo chicken sandwich,” another agreed.