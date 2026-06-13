5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Appetizer Samplers, According to Diners

From Chili's to Buffalo Wild Wings, these popular chains offer the ultimate starter platters.

A good appetizer sampler can easily work as a full entree depending on whether you’re sharing, or it’s a solo meal. These samplers allow diners to try a variety of delicious foods in one plate, from the typical deep-fried snacks to sides like french fries and nachos. If you’re hungry but don’t want a whole meal, just a little bit of everything, the following spots have options diners love. Here are five restaurant chains with the best appetizer samplers, according to fans.

Chili’s

Chili’s appetizers have become the stuff of legend, and the Triple Dipper is no exception. Fans love the Southwest Egg Rolls and Nashville Hot Mozzarella. “Yo those southwest eggroll things are BOMB!” one diner raved. “They remind me of the southwest taquitos in the frozen section of the grocery store. If you haven’t tried those I HIGHLY RECOMMEND you do! They’re delicious and they’re filled with the same thing as the eggrolls.”

Applebee’s

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Applebee’s Ultimate Trio is another popular choice with diners, who can choose three appetizers and pair them with three dipping sauces. “Okay I didn’t order from the food menu but the appetizer trio from Applebee’s wasn’t bad at all,” one diner said. “And i got a nice size $6 drink.”

Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has an excellent Eggroll Sampler, containing a variety of Avocado, Tex Mex, Cheeseburger Spring Rolls and Chicken Taquitos. “First, the Eggroll Sampler with two halves of all four types of Cheesecake Factory fried rolls: Avocado (YES!), Tex Mex (Giddyup!), Cheeseburger (Amen!!) and Chicken Taquitos (ooookay…),” one diner shared.

Dave & Busters

Dave & Busters has a large variety of shareable apps like the Triple Play and the Bar Burgers and Wings Platter. “We stopped by at Dave & Buster’s today!! We only got appetizers but we had fried pickles, garlic parmesan fries & queso. Everything was a 10/10!” one fan said.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The Ultimate Sampler at Buffalo Wild Wings is made with four appetizers and four dipping sauces. “Appetizer sampler is an absolute FEAST,” one diner raved. “My friend convinced me to try the appetizer sampler. I got the sliders, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, and 4 wings, and I could barely finish it.”