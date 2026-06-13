5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Seafood Stuffed Fish, According to Diners

Satisfy your cravings with these top-rated, flavorful dishes.

Stuffed fish is a popular dish across the South, with many restaurants offering some version of this savory meal. Fish such as flounder is usually packed with seafood stuffing and served with a creamy sauce, rice, and vegetables, resulting in a truly delicious meal packed with big flavors and amazing textures. If you’re in the mood for this seafood staple, the following five spots are worth checking out: Here are five restaurant chains with the best stuffed fish, according to fans.

Bonefish Grill

The Cod Imperial at Bonefish Grill is a fan-favorite menu item made with shrimp, scallops, parmesan, mozzarella, and lemon-caper butter. “I had the crab and salmon and my wife had the crab encrusted cod. Both were very good. Sides were also good and filling,” one diner said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

The Stuffed Flounder at Joe’s Crab Shack is packed with seafood stuffing, cheese and jalapeños and topped with a creamy lobster sauce, and served with Jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables. “We couldn’t have been happier with our choice of dinner here! The food was delicious, the service was wonderful, and we were seated and served very quickly,” one fan shared.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

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Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe offers guests a delicious Stuffed Flounder dish: This meal is made with grilled flounder, seafood stuffing, lemon butter sauce with white rice, smothered green beans, and garlic toast. “Great food! My wife and I love the Jalapeño Catfish and the Grilled Tilapia/ stuffed fish,” one fan said.

Landry’s

Landry’s offers Stuffed Flounder in some locations, with seafood stuffing, lemon butter, seasonal accompaniments. “We were very satisfy with both the flavor and freshness of the seafood including the stuffed fish and the fish and chips entree. The salad comes with a house dressing which is addicting,” one diner said.

Cape Fear Seafood Company

Diners love the Figure 8 Stuffed Flounder at Cape Fear Seafood Company, made with twin baked roulades of flounder, crab fusion, beurre blanc with rice pilaf and green beans with roasted tomatoes. “We were here for a later lunch. I had an excellent stuffed flounder and hush puppies (we split a basket),” one diner shared.