5 Chain Restaurants Fans Say Nail the Classic Club Sandwich

A classic club is a simple yet very satisfying sandwich: This staple lunch item is usually made with three slices of toasted white bread containing layers of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Endlessly versatile, the club can be adapted to taste for those who prefer chicken or ham instead of turkey, or the addition of avocado, cheese, and more. It’s your club sandwich, go to town! When it comes to restaurant options, some chains make club sandwiches so delicious fans can’t get enough. Here are five spots where the house club is worth the trip alone.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse has a California Chicken Club Sandwich made with chicken breast, smoked bacon, avocado, melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and roasted garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread that customers rave about. The California Chicken Club Sandwich was so delicious and I need to know how to make the garlic aioli sauce or where to get theirs!" one said.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory‘s “The Club” is as traditional as it gets: Freshly Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise on White Toast, served with french fries or a green salad. “No joke, I love the turkey club at The Cheesecake Factory. I worked there in the early 2000’s and this was my go-to order during my shifts. They roast their own turkey breast in-house,” one fan said.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s Club Sub is definitely something special. “Our Applewood smoked bacon, sizzled to perfection, is nestled on top of a foundation of turkey, ham, and provolone, topped with mayo. Get it Mike’s Way for unbelievable flavor,” the chain says. “The club has been my recent favorite. I get it Mike’s Way with cherry pepper relish and mayo. So good!” one fan raved. “Best one. Hands down. Never get anything else,” another agreed.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Potbelly’s Chicken Club is a delicious sandwich made with all-natural grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, and cheddar. “My daughter & I love Potbelly’s! Here’s my go-to sandwich, the Clubby which is ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo. It was so good!” one fan shared on Facebook.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli has no less than seven delicious club sandwiches on the menu. The McAlister’s Club is made with roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, Swiss, spring mix, tomato, mayo and McAlister’s Honey Mustard on wheat. Extra hungry? Get the King Club, which contains twice the ingredients of the McAlister’s Club on country white. “McAlister’s Deli King Club. Always hits the spot. Half and Half Tea to wash it down. I love McAlister’s Deli,” one diner shared.