4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Pulled Pork Sandwiches, According to Chefs

Chefs share top chain spots for the best pulled pork sandwiches

When it comes to barbecue, ribs might get the spotlight, but a pulled pork sandwich can steal the show if it’s done right. Beloved for its slow-cooked flavor, tender texture, and bold barbecue taste, a pulled pork sandwich is comforting and satisfying.

“A great pulled pork sandwich starts with slow-smoked pork that’s tender, juicy, and packed with deep, smoky flavor,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “I like a sandwich that balances that richness with the right sauce—whether it’s sweet, tangy, or vinegar-forward—and a bun that holds it all together without getting in the way.” He shares, “Add a little crunch from slaw, and you’ve got a sandwich that hits every note.”

To find the chains with the best pulled pork. Che Dennis shares his top four choices.

Famous Dave’s – Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich

Famous Dave’s delivers a classic, crowd-pleasing barbecue experience with bold flavors and generous portions, and the Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich is a standout choice, says Chef Dennis.

“The chopped pork is saucy and satisfying, layered with their signature sweetness and just enough tang, all piled onto a soft bun that makes every bite messy in the best way.”

Sonny’s BBQ – Sweet Carolina Sandwich

For straightforward, satisfying barbecue without being expensive or complicated, Sonny’s BBQ is the place to go. The Sweet Carolina Sandwich wows, according to Chef Dennis.

“The pulled pork is paired with a sweet-and-tangy Carolina-style sauce and topped with coleslaw, creating a perfect balance of smoky meat, bright acidity, and cool crunch.”

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Smokey Bones – Pulled Pork Sammy

Known for its smoky, slow-cooked meats, bold sauces, and a wide menu that goes beyond barbecue. Smokey Bones has a casual, lively atmosphere and consistent portions, making it a reliable spot for groups and comfort-food cravings. Chef Dennis recommends the Pulled Pork Sammy.

“The pork is tender and generously portioned, finished with a rich BBQ sauce that adds just the right amount of sweetness and smoke for a satisfying, no-frills sandwich.”

Mission BBQ – Pulled Pork (Traditional or NC Style)

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Mission BBQ is beloved for its authentic, slow-smoked meats and wide range of regional sauces that let you customize flavor. Its patriotic theme and focus on honoring service members also create a meaningful, community-driven dining experience. Chef Dennis says the

Pulled Pork (Traditional or NC Style) sandwich is a must-try.

“Mission BBQ lets the quality of their smoked pork shine with customizable flavor profiles,” he explains. “Go traditional for a classic sweet-and-smoky experience, or opt for the North Carolina style with a vinegar-based sauce that cuts through the richness and highlights the pork’s natural flavor.”