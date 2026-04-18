5 Chain Restaurants Keeping the “Friday Fish Fry” Alive All Year Round

Enjoy crispy fillets and classic sides at these top seafood spots.

Many chain restaurants offer Friday fish specials where diners can feast on a variety of their favorite fried seafood and sides, most commonly perfectly battered fish fried. This tradition is rooted in the Catholic practice of abstaining from meat on Fridays and during Lent, and is now a widespread American tradition (especially in the Midwest). Whether it’s a big social event or dinner for two, a good fish fry always feels celebratory—here are five chain restaurants keeping the tradition alive year-round.

Culver’s

If any non-seafood chain has perfected the art of the fish fry, it’s Culver’s; no surprise when you consider the chain’s strong Midwestern roots. “From the golden delicious fried fish to the tanginess of the tartar sauce, it’s not just a meal; it’s a tradition,” the restaurant says. “Nobody knows fish fry tradition better than Culver’s, who has been serving the same hand-battered North Atlantic Cod since the beginning.”

Cracker Barrel

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel has an excellent Friday Fish Fry all year long, featuring four hand-battered and fried cod fillets with tartar sauce and fresh lemon, served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. “Friday Fish Fry cannot be beat!” one diner said. “Most delicious fried fish ever on Fridays. Eat in or take out. Obviously eat in is best because you don’t need to reheat, but even as a take out and reheated – it can not be beat.”

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has a wonderful fish fry special year-round, although it is heavily promoted during Lent, of course. It doesn’t get better than the Fish Fry Platter, made from hree wild caught Alaska cod fillets with a light, flaky, pub-style batter with two onion rings, dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge. This hearty meal is served with traditional sides like french fries and coleslaw, plus dinner rolls.

Captain D’s

No matter what time of year it is, diners know they can head to Captain D’s for an excellent fish fry supper. Options include tasty batter-dipped fish and hand-breaded catfish with all the sides. “Captain D’s specialty is classic American seafood, with a few new traditions that delight with new tastes and flavors. And we do it better than anyone,” the chain says.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is another great option for year-round fish fry deliciousness. The battered, fried Alaska pollock is cooked to perfection every time—and there’s something for everyone. “We’re no one trick sea pony. Sure, we’ve got the classic fried fish and chips you love, but now we’ve got delicious new grilled seafood options to add to our menu of delica-seas,” the chain says.