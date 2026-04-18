4 Popular Seafood Chains Serving the Best “Panko-Crusted” Shrimp 

These popular restaurant chains serve the crispest breaded shrimp.

Panko-crusted shrimp is the ultimate crunchy, delicious appetizer perfect for sharing before your main meal, or as an entree when paired with sides like french fries and coleslaw. Panko tends to crisp up better while frying compared to regular breadcrumbs, making it ideal for deep-fried fish, shrimp, and more. If you’re craving tasty crunchy seafood, here are four popular seafood chains serving the best panko-crusted shrimp for diners to enjoy.

Rockfish Seafood & Grill

The Shrimp Platter at Rockfish Seafood & Grill is a crispy, crunchy platter of nine large shrimp hand breaded with seasoned panko and deep fried until golden. This meal is served with crispy french fries, apple cider slaw, and jalapeno hush puppies. Diners can also enjoy shrimp as part of the Surf & Turf plate.

Culver’s

The Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp at Culver’s is a popular menu item served with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge. “They punch way above their weight. We order them at least every 3rd time we go!” one diner shared. “I don’t get them often enough. They’re crunchy and delicious. But then again, they have cod as another choice and that’s hard to walk away from,” another said.

Red Lobster

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The Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp at Red Lobster has a panko-style breading that gives the seafood a perfect crunch. “I got the coconut shrimp as an appetizer and the harborside lobster & shrimp. It was a lot of food, but I was extremely hungry coming in and I was a happy clam the whole time. That pina colada sauce is addicting!!” one diner shared.

Shrimp Basket

The shrimp at Shrimp Basket is fried in a light and crispy panko-style breading, and diners can’t get enough. “The four of us had blackened flounder, cheese grits, sweet potato fries, fried shrimp, grilled chicken, and coconut shrimp that made my husband very happy! He said it was the best he had ever eaten and loved the salad that was served with the coconut shrimp,” one fan shared.