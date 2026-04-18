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5 Popular Steakhouses Where the Steaks are Actually Wood-Fire Grilled

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Steakhouses known for cooking steaks over wood-fired grills.
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April 18, 2026

If you like a wood-fire grilled steak, you are in luck. There are a handful of steakhouses that cook their steaks over an open, wood-fired grill. Compared to a skillet-cooked steak, this method is usually healthier, as the butter and fat tend to cook out a little bit more. Where can you enjoy a delicious wood-fired grilled steak? Here are 5 popular steakhouses where the steaks are actually wood-fire grilled.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

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Firebirds Wood Fired Grill cooks its steaks on an open flame, hence the restaurant name. “There’s nothing quite as welcoming as a fire–and nothing gets mouths watering like wood fire grilling. That’s why we use an open flame to cook…pretty much everything,” the chain says. Every Firebirds steak is 21-day-aged, butchered in-house, and hand-trimmed before hitting the grill.

Fogo de Chão

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Fogo de Chão uses the traditional churrasco cooking method on open-fire grills to cook all its delicious meats for unparalleled texture and flavor. “Our Gaucho chefs honor a century of tradition, skillfully butchering, simply seasoning, and fire-roasting each cut over an open flame for an unforgettable experience,” the chain says.

Saltgrass Steak House

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Saltgrass Steak House draws on the campfire’s inspiration, cooking every Angus beef steak over an open campfire and chargrilling to perfection. “The menu captures the flavor of the open campfire, featuring Certified Angus Beef® steaks that sizzle alone, or with a choice of toppings,” the chain says. “Each steak is topped with fresh garlic butter and seasoned with the original Saltgrass-7 steak spice for mouthwatering flavor.”

Black Angus Steakhouse

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Black Angus Steakhouse flame-grills every steak to perfection. “Aged at least 21 days and precisely hand-cut in-house daily, the fine marbling texture ensures consistent flavor and juiciness, as well as superior tenderness for your maximum enjoyment!” the chain says. “It’s all you would expect from a steak. Well-seasoned, thick, tender, juicy goodness, steak. All of it was good,” one diner said.

Redstone

Redstone American Grill/Facebook

Redstone has a wood-fired grill for steaks and American fare. “Redstone features a wood-burning grill, rotisserie and an open exhibition kitchen where our signature steaks, chops, chicken and the freshest seafood available are creatively prepared,” the chain writes.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
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