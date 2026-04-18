6 Chain Restaurants With the Best Double Smash Burger, According to Diners

Chain restaurants known for double smash burgers with crispy, juicy patties.

The only thing better than a regular smash burger? A double smash burger. There is something about a smashed burger patty that keeps customers coming back for more. Clearly, the burger style is delicious, or there wouldn’t be entire chains of restaurants specializing in it. If you want a double smash, which I always recommend, because one patty generally isn’t enough to fill you up, there are a handful of places to get them. Here are 6 chain restaurants with the best double-smash burgers.

Culver’s

The Culver’s Deluxe ButterBurger is famous for a reason, made with “fresh, never frozen beef,” Wisconsin cheese, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, pickles, sweet red onion, its signature mayo, and topped on a lightly buttered, toasted bun. There is also a version with two strips of bacon that is their “best burger,” writes a Redditor. “Best fast food bacon in my opinion. Used to be Wendy’s but I think Culver’s surpassed it,” says another.

Freddy’s Steakburgers

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Freddy’s Original Double comes with two ultra-thin, caramelized patties with signature Freddy’s seasoning. One Redditor maintains that they “do smash burgers pretty well. Most fast food places don’t,” while another calls it the “Best burger chain in the country, full stop.”

Smashburger

Smashburger’s trademark Smashburger Double Classic Smash features two signature, crispy-seared, juicy beef patties and customizable toppings. Our tester, Megan Hageman, confirms it is one of “the meatiest” burgers in the genre. “Despite its smash burger nature, it displays body and depth while still maintaining that quintessential charred exterior and plenty of peppery, seasoned flavor. I was ready to hand Smashburger the victory based on this information alone,” she says in a review. Add the toppings and the “buttery” bun, and you get perfection. “Buoyant yet chewy, it rounds out the sandwich, creating pure burger bliss,” she says.

The Habit Burger Grill

The Habit serves chargrilled smash-style burgers with smoky, bold flavor. The Double Char is two freshly chargrilled beef patties, caramelized onions, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun. “Habit is wildly underrated. Double char is as solid as they come,” writes a Redditor.

Wayback Burgers Classic Smash

Wayback Burgers is a quick-service chain with around 150 locations nationwide, serving up retro nostalgia with a “good old-fashioned” smashburger. The Classic smash is two juicy patties smashed flat, seared to perfection, and served on a toasted upside-down bun.

Five Guys

Five Guys burgers are made with “quintessential” smash patties, per Hageman, flat with no pink and a crisped perimeter. “They are a bit greasy but not bad, and they delight with an almost homemade taste.” Hand-smashed on the grill, you can load them up with fresh toppings, including sauce, cheese, tomato, and pickles.