4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Green Tomatoes, According to Chefs

Chefs share chain restaurants serving standout fried green tomatoes.

Fried green tomatoes offer a balance of crisp, tangy flavor and a satisfying textural contrast. The firm green tomatoes turn tender on the inside, while a cornmeal or breadcrumb coating fries up golden and crunchy. It’s a dish that feels both simple and distinctive, and while it’s more commonly found in the South, it has become a standout menu item at select chain restaurants across the country. To find the best spots, Eat This, Not That! turned to Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, who shared her four favorite spots.

Gus’s Fried Chicken

The fried green tomatoes at Gus’ Fried Chicken deliver a strong contrast of crisp, tangy tomato and a well-seasoned, crunchy coating that matches the restaurant’s signature fried chicken style. It’s one of Sullivan’s top picks.

“Gus’s Fried Chicken is the chain that does fried green tomatoes with the respect the dish deserves,” she says. The crust is properly seasoned, the tomatoes are firm enough to hold up through the fry without going mushy, and they come out hot with just enough tang from the green tomato underneath the crust. I’ve never had a bad batch here.”

Tupelo Honey

Tupelo Honey’s fried green tomatoes balance a crispy, well-seasoned coating with the bright tang of green tomatoes, creating a satisfying mix of crunch and acidity. They also stand out for their Southern-inspired flavor pairings and sauces, which add richness and elevate the dish beyond a typical appetizer.

“Tupelo Honey treats fried green tomatoes as the Southern centerpiece they are,” explains Sullivan. “The crust has a real crunch, the tomatoes are tart and thick-sliced, and the pimento cheese on top is the detail that separates this from every other chain version. If you’re near one, this is the order.”

Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille

Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille is known for its New Orleans-inspired Southern cuisine. The small Florida chain whips up delicious comfort food like fried green tomatoes, which Sullivan says are a must-have.

“The fried green tomatoes at Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille combine a crisp, golden coating with the bright, tangy bite of green tomatoes, which makes for a satisfying contrast in every bite,” she says. “They’re also popular because the dish is typically served with rich, flavorful sauces and a polished Southern-inspired presentation, giving it a more elevated, restaurant-style feel than standard fried appetizers.”

Flying Biscuit Cafe

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Topped with house-made cashew-jalapeño relish and tangy goat cheese, the Flying Biscuit Cafe puts a yummy twist on the Southern classic. “The cornmeal crust is thick and crunchy, the tomatoes are tart and juicy, and the whole dish comes with a remoulade that ties everything together,” says Sullivan. “For a Southern breakfast chain that takes its vegetables as seriously as its biscuits, this is the one.”