7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Soft Shell Crab

These seafood chains serve the best deep-fried and sautéed soft shell crab.

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Soft shell crab season is officially here, and restaurants are stocking up on this delicious spring and summer delicacy. Soft shell crabs are blue crabs that have molted their hard shells, resulting in exceptional texture and flavor, especially when sauteed and deep-fried. These crabs are so soft and tender they can be eaten whole, and are only available for a short time (the season ends in August!) so grab them while you can: Here are seven chains with the best fried soft shell crab.

Acme Oyster House

Diners at Acme Oyster House can enjoy the excellent Fried Soft Shell Crab Po-boy, dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise and served with french fries. The Fried Soft Shell Crab Platter is also a must-have. “Great food! The oysters were amazing. Fried soft shell crab was mouth watering,” one happy diner shared.

Pinchers

Florida-based chain Pinchers has a Soft Shell Crab Dinner seafood-lovers will appreciate: This meal is made from locally-caught Soft Shell Crab sautéed or fried in garlic butter. “No fuss… Eat the whole thing! It takes a special sort of foodie to order Soft Shell, so if you order it you gotta eat. No excuses,” the restaurant says.

EMC Seafood & Raw Bar

EMC Seafood & Raw Bar has some truly special soft shell crab options on the menu, like the Soft Shell Crab Sliders, served on a toasted brioche bun with soy glaze, spicy aioli, and fennel slaw. The restaurant also offers Tempura Soft Shell Crab served with tasty ponzu sauce. “Been here a while back and never forgot the soft shell crab,” one diner said. “So, guess what, I ordered the Crispy Soft Shell Crab Sliders (it is on the appetizer menu). It did not disappoint. Perfect crisp, good toppings and a harmonious bun. Lovely.”

The Boiling Crab

The Fried Soft Shell Crab Basket at The Boiling Crab is made to order, hand-tossed in homemade batter, and fried to perfection. Diners can choose between Cajun or Lemon Pepper fries as a side, and soft shell crab is also available as part of the seafood boil. “This place has the best soft shell crabs,” one fan said via Yelp. “All their food is just outstanding so if you’re looking for great seafood iI recommend giving this place a try.”

Quarterdeck Restaurant + Sports Bar

Quarterdeck Restaurant + Sports Bar is another excellent Florida-based chain serving up exceptional food and drinks. The chain has seafood specials tied to Florida crab season, as per their Instagram. Check your local Quarterdeck to see what they have on the menu!

Rappahannock Oyster Bar

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Rappahannock Oyster Bar serves up delicious seasonal soft shell crab specials through spring and summer. “Had this amazing softshell crab tonight at Rappahannock Oyster Bar!” one fan said, sharing a picture of their plate on Facebook. “We started with fresh shucked oysters, then fried oysters, we split a lobster roll and a soft shell crab sandwich. OMG, to die for!” another raved.

Cap’t Loui

Cap’t Loui is another seafood boil spot serving up delicious fried soft shell crab. “The soft shell crab basket and the funnel cake fries as dessert are must-try menu! Recommend this place!” one diner said. “My simple lunch was on point. Fried soft shell blue crab, crispy yes but still could taste the meat,” another commented.