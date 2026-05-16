5 Best Friday Fish Fry Chain Restaurants

Enjoy classic fried cod, haddock, and all-you-can-eat specials at these top chains.

The Friday fish fry is a beloved tradition in the Midwest and Northeast, where big platters of golden fried fish are served with a variety of delicious sides. Rooted in the Catholic practice of avoiding meat on Fridays and for Lent, restaurants and seafood spots offer lots of specials on the last day of the week, where everything from catfish to cod is on the menu. If you’ve craving perfectly fried fish, including all-you-can-eat options, here are five of the best Friday fish fries from chain restaurants.

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

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North and South Seafood & Smokehouse has a great Friday Fish Fry where diners can enjoy hand battered haddock with sides, soup or salad, and a corn muffin. “We love the options, between smoked meats and seafood, there is always something for anyone in the family,” one diner said. “Friday night fish fry is a hit for any Madisonian and this place delivers.”

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has an all you can eat Friday Fish Fry, starting at 4 p.m. Diners can feast on flaky fried pollock fillets, lightly-breaded and deep-fried to perfection, served with French fries, hushpuppies, cole slaw, and homemade tartar sauce. Some locations also have an excellent fried fish sandwich as part of the lineup.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has a popular Friday Fish Fry, where diners can enjoy four hand-battered and fried cod fillets with tartar sauce and fresh lemon, served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Can’t wait for Friday? The Fried Catfish platter is available all week long.

Culver’s

Culver’s is a Midwest staple so of course the chain has an excellent fish fry option: Hand-battered North Atlantic cod platters and sandwiches served with fries, coleslaw, and a warm dinner roll. “Culver’s take on this beloved Midwestern tradition goes beyond the Friday night special, becoming an everyday affair that fosters connection and sparks memories for years to come,” the restaurant says.

Bob Evans

You don’t have to wait until Friday to enjoy Bob Evan’s Fish Fry Platter, which is another option made with actual cod instead of the more common pollock. This platter contains three wild caught Alaska cod fillets with a light, flaky, pub-style batter with two onion rings, dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge. This hearty meal is served with a choice of two sides and dinner rolls.