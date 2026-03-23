5 Mouthwatering Crab Cake and Fry Plates That Don’t Skimp on the Meat

These top-rated restaurant crab cakes are loaded with real lump meat.

Crab cakes are a must-have appetizer at any decent seafood chain or steakhouse—these delicious seafood starters are wildly popular and depending on size, quite filling. Some are so generous you can pair them with fries and have an outstanding meal that won’t leave you feeling sluggish afterwards. All you need is lemon, butter, and some sauce for your fries to have a memorable meal. Here are five of the best crab cakes you should always order with fries on the side.

Oceanaire’s Chesapeake Bay Style Crab Cake

Oceanaire‘s Chesapeake Bay Style Crab Cake is available in a half or whole portion, and guests can (and should) order a side of Parmesan Truffle Fries to go with this jumbo meaty seafood starter. Those who want extra-indulgent shellfish options can opt for the Lobster & Crab Mac & Cheese as a side, for a filling and delicious meal.

Fogo de Chão’s Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Fogo de Chão‘s 4 oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake is a large, meaty, fan-favorite option, especially when paired with the Crispy Yuca Fries. “This shareable side is sized to share for two or more and features grated parmesan and malagueta aioli,” the restaurant says. The perfect combo!

Eddie V’s Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

The Jumbo Lump Crab Cake at Eddie V’s is made with a ½ pound of succulent jumbo lump crab meat and a golden panko crust, finished with a creamy housemade remoulade sauce. Order it with French Fries and you have a truly filling meal. The Point Judith Calamari (tender, tempura-battered calamari, wok-seared with carrots, scallions and cashews, finished with a red chili ginger soy sauce poured tableside) is also outstanding.

Legal Sea Foods Signature Crab Cake

The Signature Crab Cake at Legal Sea Foods is made with lump crab, mustard sauce, greens, corn, onions, tomatoes, and Dijon vinaigrette. Order it with Crispy Potato Wedges or French Fries for a delicious meal or appetizer. The Baked Stuffed Lobster also comes with the choice of fries for an indulgent meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Joe’s Crab Shack Crab Cake

Joe’s Crab Shack has delicious crab cakes made with lump crab meat, served with a tomato and cucumber salad, asparagus, and lemon butter. The Crab Cake Sandwich is another great option made from scratch with lump crab, lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce, and served with French Fries. Those who want an even bigger meal can opt for the Crab Cake Dinner.