5 Chain Restaurants With Chicken Tenders Made Fresh, Not Frozen

These chains hand-bread and fry chicken tenders fresh daily.

If I want frozen chicken tenders, I will go to the grocery store and air-fry them myself. However, if I am paying top dollar to feast on chicken fingers at a restaurant, I expect them to be fresh, not frozen. Luckily, there are a handful of fast-food brands that make their tenders fresh by using raw chicken, hand-breading them, and frying them daily. Where can you enjoy chicken fingers that aren’t frozen and dropped into a fryer? Here are 5 chain restaurants that make chicken tenders fresh, not frozen.

Raising Cane’s

Because Raising Cane’s focuses its menu around tenders, there are no corners cut. The southern chain only serves up fresh, never frozen tenders that are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. “Fresh Raising Cane’s literally melts in your mouth…they use the tenderloin part of the breast only,” says Redditor u/idontevenliftbrah. “100% best tenders in fast food market. They actually use real chicken tenderloins,” another writes.

Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens, a fast-growing chain, specializes in hand-breaded Southern-style tenders made with fresh chicken. “We use the best cut you can get for our tenders. From the outset, 100% all-natural premium tenders have been the building block for our entire menu. Our time-tested recipe has become a household favorite, locking in flavor with our southern-style buttermilk marinade, and lightly breaded by hand with every order,” the chain states. “Since moving south I’ve discovered Slim Chickens and Whataburger. Strongly prefer either of them over any other fast food now,” writes u/Zacharacamyison.

Zaxby’s

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Zaxby’s, another quickly growing Southern chain, also prides itself on hand-breading fresh strips of chicken. “Yep, Zaxby’s fingers tossed in tongue torch (ask for heavy sauce) are absolutely as good as it gets for drive through hot wings,” one maintains. “Zaxby’s is unquestionably the best place with a drive thru for wings,” another agrees.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken uses fresh, never-frozen chicken and adds a crust so thick and aggressively crunchy that it holds up even to hot sauce and pickles. It’s also “much more flavorful” than the competition, according to fans, who like that you can adjust the spice level to your comfort. “It’s so addictive. I think about it once a day,” adds another.

Culver’s

Diners are obsessed with Culver’s “very big tenders” with a “thinner but very crispy coating,” according to Redditor u/Beautiful-Cat245, which are also made to order, making them one of the freshest options. “Culver’s chicken tenders are fresh made,” says one. If you like a little spice, they also have options. “Culver’s Buffalo tenders have no equal,” adds another.