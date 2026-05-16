5 Best Fried Catfish Platters at Chain Restaurants

Find out where to get the crispiest cornmeal-crusted catfish platters.

If you’re on the lookout for really good fried catfish but don’t live in the Midwest or South, there are plenty of excellent chain restaurants serving up crispy, flavorful catfish with delicious sides. Dredged in cornmeal and seasoning and deep-fried to golden perfection, this mild-tasting fish is a staple seafood option at fish fries, and can be adapted to taste if you like it on the spicy side. Here are five chains where diners can feast on platters of perfectly fried catfish with sauce, slaw, and much more.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish is an excellent Arkansas-based chain serving up fresh, flavorful fried catfish baskets and platters. The regular Catfish Dinner (served with two sides and hush puppies) is always a good idea, but there are many more options and combos with seafood like shrimp. Diners can also enjoy a seasonal Summer Salad topped with blackened or fried catfish served on a bed of lettuce, onions, hush puppies, shredded cheese, black-eyed peas, and fried green tomatoes.

Flying Fish

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Head over to Flying Fish for a huge variety of delicious fried catfish options, from platters and baskets to Po’Boys and salads. The chain also has excellent catfish tacos and grilled platters. “From redfish to catfish, shrimp or oysters, every plate we have ordered has been delicious,” one fan said.

Catfish Deweys

Diners at Catfish Deweys can feast on all-you-can-eat fried USA catfish fillets served with your choice of side, plus hush puppies and coleslaw. “We couldn’t resist the all-you-can-eat catfish, the scallops, and seafood combo for our entrees. The catfish was crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside, while the seafood combo included a variety of fresh catch, shrimp and scallops, all cooked to perfection,” one diner said.

Sharks Fish & Chicken

Sharks Fish & Chicken offers diners generous portions of fried catfish alongside specialties like frog legs and crispy fried okra. The Catfish Fish Dinner is a hearty plate served with fries, bread, coleslaw, mild sauce, and hot sauce. “The seasoning on the fish was delicious!” one fan said. “Sampled the voodoo fries and the steak fries. Can’t go wrong with either one. Everything tasted fresh and made to order.”

Captain D’s

Captain D’s is the most common national chain serving up excellent fried catfish options. The 4 Piece Catfish Meal is a huge serving of food, with four hand-breaded catfish fillets served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies. Hungry diners will also appreciate the Deluxe Seafood Platter, combining two fish fillets, six shrimp, two seafood stuffed crab shells with your choice of two sides and hush puppies.