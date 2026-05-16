6 Best “Dry-Aged” Steaks at Leading Restaurant Chain

Enjoy tender and flavorful dry-aged steaks at these top-rated restaurant chains.

Dry aged steaks have an intense flavor and tenderness through the weeks-long dry aging process, which results in a cut of meat that is truly special. Fans rave about how the melt-in-your-mouth texture and nutty taste of a dry aged steak, and several restaurants take pride in taking care of the process in-house for a steak worth every penny. If you want exceptional dry aged steak, here are six restaurants to add to your list.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has some fan-favorite dry-aged options on the menu: The Kona-Crusted Dry Aged Bone-In NY Strip with Shallot Butter is carved in-house and flavored with an acclaimed Hawaiian Kona coffee rub. There’s also a fabulous Dry Aged NY Strip au Poivre with Courvoisier Cream, which is dry aged for 18-24 days and flavored with black peppercorn. The Dry Aged New York Strip is also a hit.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse has a 14 oz Dry-Aged Ribeye on the menu, and a 36 oz Dry-Aged Porterhouse. “The food was amazing! I ordered the 14-day dry-aged ribeye with truffle butter, and it was cooked to perfection–tender, flavorful, and exactly what I was hoping for,” one fan said. “On the side, I had Brussels sprouts, Parmesan truffle fries, and lobster mac and cheese, each offering a delicious complement to the steak.”

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse has 35-40 day aged steak selections, including a 28 oz Porterhouse, 18 oz Bone-In Strip, and 14 oz Delmonico. “I ordered the dry aged bone-in New York Strip, my wife had the 10 ounce filet mignon. Both were excellent and perfectly cooked. That dry age strip steak had this crust on it that was just so amazing,” one fan shared.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

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Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar has an iconic 16 oz Prime Dry-Aged Ribeye on the menu. “If you’ve never experienced a dry-aged steak and you consider yourself a steak lover, we invite you to order ours next time you join us for dinner,” the restaurant says. “It has the robust flavor quality you love in a ribeye, with a more intensified umami flavor that’s hard to explain until you experience it firsthand.”

Fogo de Chão

Diners at Fogo de Chão can enjoy a beautiful 36 oz Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ancho, a long-bone ribeye dry-aged for 42 days. “We had a dry-aged Tomahawk Ribeye for the table which had a great fat content and delicious seasoned crust to the steak. The Full Churrasco is the way to go if you are hungry so you can get the parade of different meats,” one fan said.

BOA Steakhouse

BOA Steakhouse has a 15 Day Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye and 21 Day Dry Aged Tomahawk. “Absolutely delicious food and our waiter was amazing. Would definitely come back. The steak was perfectly cooked and the Mac & cheese was the best I’ve had in a while,” one fan shared.