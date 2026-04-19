5 Chain Restaurants for Best Grits, According to Chefs

Chefs share chain restaurants serving creamy, well-seasoned grits.

Grits are warm, creamy, and comforting with a mild flavor that works well with both savory and rich toppings like butter, cheese, eggs, or shrimp. They’re also versatile and affordable, making them a staple Southern dish that is great any time of day. When made well, grits are smooth, savory, and deeply satisfying, turning a plain ingredient into a standout dish. To find the chains that serve the best grits, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their go-to spots.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel serves breakfast all day, so no matter what time of day you want grits, you’re covered.

“Cracker Barrel’s grits are the reason I tell people outside the South to start here,” says

Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com. “They get the texture right — creamy but with enough body that a spoon stands up. Add a fried egg on top and it’s one of the best breakfast plates in the chain world.”

Waffle House

Waffle House is open 24/7, so if you have a late-night craving, this is the go-to chain.

“Waffle House grits are an institution, and they earn it every time,” says Sullivan. “Cooked to order, seasoned properly, and served alongside whatever you’re having at 2 am or 2 pm — it doesn’t matter,” she explains. “The consistency across every location is genuinely impressive for something that requires real attention to get right.”

Flying Biscuit Cafe

Flying Biscuit Cafe is a popular Southern chain that serves the best grits, according to Kyle Taylor, Founder/Chef at HE COOKS.

“They built their entire operation on their white cheddar grits,” he says. They respect the simmering process, slowly incorporating half-and-half and sharp white cheddar until the texture is heavy, velvet-smooth, and intensely savory.

First Watch

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There are so many delicious things to order at First Watch, but a side of Bob’s Red Mill Cheesy Grits is a must-try, says Sullivan.

“First Watch does grits the way a brunch kitchen should,” she says. “Everything is fresh, and the grits don’t taste like they’ve been sitting in a hotel pan.”

Tupelo Honey

For grits with a bit of extra flavor, the stone-ground goat cheese grits at Tupelo Honey enhance your breakfast order, says Sullivan.

“Tupelo Honey keeps it simple and gets it right, she says. “Buttery, creamy, properly salted and the ideal amount of cheese.”