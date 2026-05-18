4 Chain Restaurants with the Best Lamb Chops, According to Chefs

Chefs share chain restaurants serving lamb chops worth ordering for flavor and preparation.

Lamb chops are one of those dishes that instantly feel like a splurge. People love them for their tender, buttery texture and rich flavor, which stand out from more common steak or chicken orders. And because lamb chops, especially those cut from the rib rack, tend to come with a higher price tag, they’ve long been associated with celebrations, date nights, and special occasions. While lamb isn’t a menu staple, you can find the dish at several chains, but not every place gets it right. However, there are a few restaurants that are worth going out of your way for, according to Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer at Droolrecipes.com. Here are the top four chains to get the best lamb.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão is an experience that you don’t get at your typical steakhouse. The nonstop tableside service, fire-roasted meats, and lively Brazilian churrasco atmosphere make it a popular spot for celebrations, group dinners, and special occasions. It’s a go-to for lamb chops. “Fogo de Chão’s lamb chops are carved tableside and they arrive at the perfect temperature every time,” says Chef Melanie. “The churrasco preparation — salt-crusted and fire-roasted — gives the lamb a crust that seals in the juice and creates a smokiness you don’t find at most chain steakhouses.” She adds, “For a lamb chop that actually tastes like it was cooked with intention, this is the order.”

Texas de Brazil

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While similar to Fogo de Chão, Texas de Brazil stands out for different reasons. They both serve Brazilian-style rodízio (all-you-can-eat meats carved tableside), but there are a few key differences in style, pacing, and overall experience. Texas de Brazil leans into variety and abundance, while Fogo de Chão leans into refinement and consistency—both delivering the same core churrascaria experience in slightly different ways. It’s also a spot for great lamb. “Texas de Brazil’s lamb is seasoned and flame-grilled with the same care as their signature cuts,” says Chef Melanie. “The meat is tender without being overcooked, and the gauchos carve it to order so you’re always getting a fresh cut. For the price of the rodizio, the lamb chops alone are worth the visit.”

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse delivers a classic upscale steakhouse experience that feels reliable, indulgent, and consistent across locations. While steak is the obvious choice, the rack of lamb should not be overlooked.

“Morton’s rack of lamb is the special occasion pick,” says Chef Melanie. “Herb-crusted, perfectly frenched, served with a mint demi-glace that complements rather than masks the flavor of the meat. Morton’s treats this the way a serious kitchen should — as one of the finest cuts on the menu, not a steakhouse afterthought.”

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse is not your average dinner out. It’s designed to feel like a high-energy experience built around food. The biggest draw is the vibe dining concept. STK mixes a modern steakhouse menu with a lounge-like atmosphere: dim lighting, DJs, upbeat music, and a club-style interior. The roasted rack of lamb is a must-try, according to Chef Melanie. “STK’s rack of lamb has the upscale steakhouse treatment with a modern edge,” says Chef Melanie. “The preparation is precise and the lamb comes from quality sourcing. For a chain that leans into the nightlife and dining crossover, the food holds up to serious scrutiny.” She adds, “The lamb is the dish I’d order here if I wanted to impress someone.”