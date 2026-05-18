5 Best Sloppy Joe Sandwiches at Chain Restaurants

Satisfy your comfort food cravings with these top-rated messy sandwiches.

A Sloppy Joe sandwich is one of those messy yet delicious sandwiches you practically need a knife and fork for: Seasoned ground beef is simmered in a tangy tomato sauce and packed into a hamburger bun, sometimes with diced onions, bell peppers, and garlic, sometimes with cheese, but always with a ton of napkins on the side. A true comfort food classic, this sandwich gets a little mucky in the best possible way. Here are five restaurant chains serving up the best Sloppy Joe sandwiches.

White Castle

White Castle periodically returns its fan favorite Sloppy Joe Sliders to menus during the winter months. The classic Sloppy Joe Slider features lean ground beef made with savory onions, tomatoes and bell peppers for a sweet and tangy flavor. The Smoky Joe Slider is the Sloppy Joe Slider topped with smoked cheddar cheese and crispy onions. The Spicy Joe Slider turns up the heat with spicy jalapeño cheese and jalapeño crisps.

Maid-Rite

While not technically a Sloppy Joe, the loose meat sandwiches at Maid-Rite are pretty much the same thing except for the sauce. The Original Maid-Rite contains seasoned ground beef served on a warm bun, and the Cheese-Rite is seasoned beef with American, shredded cheddar, or melted cheddar. There’s also a Pulled Pork Sandwich with BBQ sauce that ticks all the messy boxes.

Schnipper’s

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NYC mini-chain Schnipper’s has the ‘Jon’s Famous Sloppy Joe Sandwich’ on the menu, plus Sloppy Fries and Sloppy Dogs for those who want to go big or go home. “Schnippers was perfect,” one diner raved. “The kids loved the Mac and Cheese and the Sloppy Joe, my turkey burger was perfect and so fresh tasting and my husband, who has been dieting, was so pleasantly surprised by how delicious a salad can be (he had the Fresh from the Market with grilled chicken).”

Sloppy Joe’s Bar

The famous Original Sloppy Joe Sandwich at Sloppy Joe’s Bar is made with ground beef, celery, onions, and peppers in a sweet flavorful tomato sauce for a tasty, messy treat. Once just a Florida Keys staple, the restaurant has expanded to more locations which means more sloppy chicken wings, pizza, fries, and hot dogs for everyone. “The Sloppy Joe mix (I suggest to get the sandwich, pizza or nachos with the mix) is delicious and a fun treat,” one fan said.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

The Smokie Joe at Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que is a delicious spin on the Sloppy Joe, but much more BBQ-forward: This sandwich is made with chopped smoked beef and pork covered in barbecue sauce, on a bun. While not technically a sloppy option, the Rocket Pig is another delightfully messy sandwich packed with Joe’s pulled pork, tossed in BBQ glaze with bacon, pepper jack cheese, BBQ mayo, and topped with fried jalapeños.