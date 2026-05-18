7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Perch

From lake perch fish fries to ocean perch platters, these chains serve the best versions of this crispy, flakey fish.

Fried perch is a popular fish fry option in the Midwest, especially the Great Lakes area (perch is also considered a seasonal summer treat in Switzerland). This light, flakey, and mild-tasting fish is perfect for dredging in cornmeal and deep-frying before being served with sides like hushpuppies, fries, coleslaw and more. Perch is not as commonly found as catfish, but several restaurant chains get it right every time. Here are seven spots with the best fried perch and sides.

JJ Fish & Chicken

JJ Fish & Chicken offers several perch options, including the Ocean Perch Lunch Special and Perch Sandwich. The chain also has a seriously hearty dinner combo for diners who want to mix it up. Guests can choose any two items from the list: 4 Wings, 6 Wing Ding, 2 Perch, 2 Whiting, 2 Catfish Filet, 2 Swai Catfish, 3 Chicken Tenders, 2 White Bass, 2 Tilapia, 2 COD, 10 Shrimp, 2 Breast, Chicken Gizzard, Chicken Livers, Catfish Nuggets, and 10 Pc Boneless chicken. All of that for just $16.99!

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp has regular and large ocean perch platters for diners to enjoy, with the choice to make it a dinner combo (with french fries, coleslaw, a bread roll, and a beverage). Make sure to visit on Friday for the Ocean Perch Special, and pair it with sides like okra, coleslaw, or a seafood crab cup.

Scalawags Whitefish

The Perch Basket at Scalawags Whitefish contains fresh-caught Perch, fried to a golden brown and served with fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, and house-made tartar sauce. Those who want a more typical pub-style option will love the Haddock Basket: This hearty meal contains a huge half pound fillet of delicious Norwegian sea haddock, fried to a golden brown perfection, served with fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, and house-made tartar sauce.

North & South Seafood & Smokehouse

North & South Seafood & Smokehouse has some fantastic fish fries on the menu, including the Lake Perch Fish Fry, which comes with two sides. The chain also has a Taste of Three Fish Fry for those who want a little variety (haddock, cod, and perch). “Best fish fry and service we’ve had in years, good prices, great food, friendly service! What more could you ask for,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hook Fish & Chicken

Diners at Hook Fish & Chicken can enjoy a wide variety of excellent fried seafood, including the Ocean Perch Fish Dinner in large or small, served with fries or coleslaw and bread. The restaurant also offers a great Fish & Chicken Combo: Guests can choose from 2 PC Catfish, 2 PC Whiting, 2 PC Perch, 2 PC COD, 3 PC Chicken Tenders, 3 PC Chicken Wings, and 10 PC Shrimp.

Sharks Fish & Chicken

Sharks Fish & Chicken has several delicious fish dinners on the menu, with options including Ocean Perch, Catfish, and Tilapia platters. The restaurant also offers seafood specialities like crab legs, calamari, scallops, and oysters. The fries also get rave reviews for being perfectly seasoned and crunchy.

Captain Jay’s Fish & Chicken

Prepare yourself for a huge selection of delicious fried fish at Captain Jay’s Fish & Chicken, including the Fried Perch Fillet, which comes with a sauce. Diners can opt for the combo which adds fries, coleslaw, bread, and a drink, and there’s also the Captain’s Feasts where guests can get a fish and chicken combo.