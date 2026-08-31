4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Lemon Meringue Pie, According to Chefs

Chefs share their favorite chain restaurants for lemon meringue pie.

Lemon meringue is a popular classic American dessert beloved for its tangy lemon filling, sweet meringue, and buttery pastry crust. The filling should be bright and tart, the crust should hold its texture, and the meringue should be light, fluffy and properly toasted. While making all three components work together can be tricky, some chain restaurants have earned a reputation for getting the classic dessert right. Eat This, Not That! asked Steve Ingber, executive chef & owner, MileHighCook, which chain restaurants serve the best lemon meringue pie, and these spots are his top picks.

Marie Callender’s

For the best overall lemon meringue pie, Chef Steve recommends Marie Callender’s. He says the restaurant nails the most important elements. “Lemon meringue lives or dies on the filling, and Marie Callender’s gets it right,” he explains. “The curd has real lemon pucker and sets clean, so you get a sharp slice instead of a puddle. The meringue is toasted all the way to the peaks, which tells you nobody rushed it.”

Village Inn

Village Inn is another strong choice for lemon meringue pie, particularly for its consistency. Chef Steve appreciates the restaurant’s attention to detail that can make or break a dessert, including the crust and meringue. “Village Inn treats pie like the main event, not an afterthought,” he says. “Their lemon meringue is consistent in a way that’s genuinely hard to pull off at scale. Silky filling, tender crust, and the meringue doesn’t weep, which is the first thing I check.”

Baker’s Square

Baker’s Square has long been known for its pies, and its lemon meringue is no exception. Chef Steve highlights the restaurant’s tall meringue and crisp crust, two details that require careful preparation. “Baker’s Square built its reputation on pie, and it shows,” he says. “The meringue is piled high and properly stabilized, and the crust actually stays crisp under a wet filling. That’s a technical win most kitchens miss.”

Perkins

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Perkins doesn’t always have lemon meringue pie on the menu, but when it’s there, don’t hesitate to grab a slice. Chef Steve says its version strikes a lighter balance, making it a fitting finish to a big meal. “Perkins nails the balance,” he shares. “A lot of lemon meringue pies are all sugar, but theirs keeps enough tartness to cut through the sweet meringue. It eats light, which is exactly what you want after a big meal.”