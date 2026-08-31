5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Southern Vegetable Plates, According to Diners

Diners share where to find rich, homestyle sides like fried okra and green tomatoes.

Vegetables are most certainly not an afterthought when it comes to Southern cuisine. Staple dishes like okra, collard greens, turnip greens, black eyed peas, fried green tomatoes, sweet potato and more are prepped and cooked with exceptional love and care; and many restaurants pride themselves on how delicious these veggies are. The best vegetables are obviously made in a Southern grandmother’s kitchen, but there are some truly impressive alternatives on the menus of restaurant chains across the country: Here are five chains with the best Southern vegetable plates, according to diners.

Cotton Patch Cafe

Cotton Patch Cafe diners can take their pick of bacon green beans, fried okra, black-eyed peas, and more for the Homestyle Cookin’ Vegetable Platter. “Excellent place to eat many different home style meals,” one fan said. “I loved the ‘Vegetable Platter’ on the menu where you choose 5 sides. All delicious.”

Tupelo Honey Café

Tupelo Honey Café is known for its fried chicken and famous fried green tomatoes: Panko-crusted fried green tomatoes over creamy stone-ground goat cheese grits and red pepper coulis, topped with fresh basil. “Their fried green tomatoes app is one of the best I’ve had as well,” one diner shared. “They’re unique here in that they’re served on top of grits, with a smoky sauce drizzled on the plate. It really elevates it.”

Fixins Soul Kitchen

Diners at Fixins Soul Kitchen can enjoy the Fried Green Tomatoes app, made from cornmeal crusted green tomatoes served with chipotle mayo. There’s also collard greens made with turkey neck, charred okra, and more. “This is wonderful Southern comfort food!” one diner shared. “Black eyed peas, collard greens with bacon, roasted okra with bacon & a loaded bloody Mary! Excellent!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sam’s Southern Eatery

Sam’s Southern Eatery has an Appetizer Sampler where diners can pick their choice of Fried Mushrooms, Fried Green Tomatoes, and Fried Pickles. “The whole fried catfish, fried green tomatoes, fried okra, and fried liver, red beans rice, and potato salad is my fav,” one fan shared.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish has plenty of delicious vegetables on the menu, including the Summer Salad: Your choice of protein (chicken, shrimp, or catfish) served on fresh lettuce, crisp onions, hushpuppies, shredded cheese, black-eyed peas, and fried green tomatoes, along with the typical fried okra and more. “Everything was delicious, from the perfectly cooked catfish to the tasty sides… It’s clear they take pride in both their food and customer service,” one diner said.