From loaded spuds to sweet potato casserole, these chains do them best.

It’s not very common to find sweet potatoes (aside from sweet potato fries) on the menu, unless you are in the South. However, many diners swear that the sweet spud is even better than the OG. Sometimes a side of sweet potatoes even tastes like dessert. Where can you get the best sweet potatoes at a chain near you? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best sweet potatoes, according to diners.

Texas Roadhouse

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Loaded Sweet Potato is basically dessert disguised as a side dish, according to Texas Roadhouse diners. “The baked sweet potato is the best side. I have eaten at several different locations and the sweet potatoes are always cooked perfectly,” writes one fan. “Loaded with marshmallows is my guilty pleasure,” adds another.

Luby’s Cafeteria

Luby’s Cafeteria serves classic Candied Yams, which are very similar to sweet potatoes, prepared with a generous helping of sugar, brown sugar, nutmeg, and citrus peels for a sweet, glazed side dish. “No matter what time you stop by, these Sweet Potatoes are always fresh out of the oven,” says the restaurant. “I always save the sweet potatoes for dessert,” a diner writes on Facebook. “Instead of a dessert, I get the sweet potatoes, they are Yummy,” another adds.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has a legendary sweet potato casserole on the menu. Topped with pecans, it’s a longtime favorite among diners, with many copycat recipes online. Unfortunately, it is only available on Thursdays and holidays.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris Steak House has a rich, creamy sweet potato casserole topped with a thick, crunchy brown sugar-and-pecan crust. “That casserole was crunchy and sweet like eating food on Thanksgiving, and you can’t talk but just chew and moan,” a Facebooker says. Another claims that they visited the restaurant months earlier, “and thought about that sweet potato soufflé for an entire week. So delicious!!” they explain. “I’ve never had sweet potato soufflé that good,” another agrees.

Del Frisco’s Grille

Taylor Swift is reportedly a huge fan of the sweet potatoes at Del Frisco, declaring that she dreams about it. “I’ve never enjoyed anything with the word casserole in it ever before, but it’s basically sweet potatoes with this brown sugary crust,” she told InStyle. “Oh my God, it’s amazing.”