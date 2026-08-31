5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Roast Beef and Baked Potatoes, According to Diners

Diners share top spots for tender beef and hearty side potatoes.

Tender roast beef and a hearty, fluffy baked potato is one of the most delicious and satisfying meals diners can choose anywhere from a diner to a steakhouse. It’s just the most perfect combination—all the delicious savory protein from the steak, paired with the carby, buttery baked potato, resulting in a memorable meal that never leaves you hungry. If you want this classic combo at a restaurant that gets both right every time, the following spots are raved about by customers who can’t get enough: Here are five restaurant chains with the best roast beef and baked potatoes, according to diners.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Diners at Lawry’s The Prime Rib love the beautifully slow-roasted prime rib offerings paired with the restaurant’s Baked Idaho Potato, topped with bacon, butter, chives, and sour cream. “The food was hot, well prepared and packed with beefy flavor,” one diner said. “The epic loaded baked potato was a standout.”

Chart House

The Herb Crusted + Slow Roasted Prime Rib at Chart House is a delicious plate diners can pair with a tasty baked potato. “The best meal I can remember! The prime rib was perfect and cut it like butter!” one fan said.

Black Angus

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Black Angus diners can enjoy the restaurant’s prime rib dinner with loaded potato skins on the side. “Steaks were cooked to a perfect medium rare. I’d recommend getting the diamond cut prime rib,” one diner recommended.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse diners can pair the tender, juicy prime rib with a whole baked potato or sweet potato. “Custom cut 22oz with loaded baked potato,” one diner said, sharing a picture of their meal. “My wife wanted rolls from Texas Roadhouse and I had to get some prime since there are not enough beef eaters in my house to justify me making prime rib. it was great, cooked just right.”

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse serves Prime Rib after 3 p.m., which goes perfectly with the restaurant’s baked potato or sweet potato. “The scallions were cooked to perfection, risotto was creamy and rich, steak was super tender,” one diner shared. “Not to even mention the double baked potato that was so creamy.”