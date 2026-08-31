5 Restaurant Chains With the Best All-You-Can-Eat Wings, According to Diners

Diners reveal top spots for endless wings and flavorful sauce options.

Wings are usually served as an appetizer as they’re not exactly the most filling choice, even with sauces and sides—but what about all-you-can-eat deals? Some restaurants allow diners to enjoy as many wings as they can handle, leaving even the hungriest of customers happy. Some chains have restrictions on how many wings diners can have per order, but on the whole these deals are a great way to satisfy your wing cravings without spending a fortune: Here are five chains with the best AYCE wings, according to diners.

Pizza Ranch

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Pizza Ranch diners can feast on a variety of different wings every Thursday night as part of the chain’s Wing Nite Buffet. “Each Thursday they will have BBQ and Buffalo wings on the bar. They are a mix of wings and little drum sticks. After a while they switched out to boneless nuggets with both flavors. I was impressed with how crunchy the little drum sticks were,” one diner said.

Dirty Birds Bar & Grill

Dirty Birds Bar & Grill has an All You Can Eat Wings special every Monday, all day for $31. “The best wings!!!!” one fan said. Sierra Nevada Hazy on tap… We love this place! I especially love the lemon pepper and Garlic Parmesan but try something new all the time that’s usually too spicy for me but hey I’m keeping it exciting.”

The Greene Turtle

Head over to The Greene Turtle for the chain’s Wing Fest, where diners can enjoy all-you-can-eat wings from Monday-Wednesday for $19.99. “The atmosphere was fun, there were plenty of TVs to watch the games, and it felt like a great place to hang out with friends. I tried the Wing Fest special, and for the price it was a great deal,” one diner shared.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering all you can eat boneless wings all day from Thursday-Saturday at select locations for $19.99. “Put down 27 boneless yesterday. Worth it brother,” one Redditor said. “Brought out 15 the first go, 6 every other time.”

Gator’s Dockside

Gator’s Dockside diners can enjoy All You Can Eat Wings every Monday from 6—10 p.m. “So glad All You Can Eat Wings is back on Monday nights!! Like usual we started with Gators Own Hot, they begin with 10 wings, then 6 for the other reorders,” one diner said.