5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Onion Rings, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best chain restaurants for crispy onion rings.

Few side dishes deliver the same combination of crunch and comfort as a basket of freshly fried onion rings. From sweet onions wrapped in crispy batter to thick-cut rings made for dipping, the best versions come down to texture, flavor, and consistency. To find out which chains get them right, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to share her go-to spots for onions. Here are her top five recommendations.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic stands out for its signature take on onion rings, with a sweet, crispy coating that has made them a longtime favorite among fast-food fans. “Sonic’s onion rings are hand-made and have a lightly sweet batter that makes them easy to recognize,” says Buchanan. “The coating stays crisp while the onion remains tender.”

Culver’s

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Known for its commitment to quality sides, Culver’s earns praise for its onion rings, which balance a crunchy exterior with a naturally sweet onion flavor. According to Buchanan, “Culver’s onion rings have a crunchy coating and sweet onion inside. They hold their texture well and are a popular alternative to fries.”

A&W Restaurants

A&W brings a classic approach to onion rings, with a recipe that has remained a staple for generations of diners. “A&W has been serving onion rings for decades,” Buchanan states. “They’re thick-cut, crispy on the outside, and soft in the center.”

Red Robin

For those who like their onion rings oversized and shareable, Red Robin’s signature appetizer offers a memorable take on the classic side. “Red Robin’s Towering Onion Rings are one of the chain’s best appetizers,” says Buchanan. “The rings are large, crunchy, and served with dipping sauces for sharing.”

Burger King

Burger King’s onion rings have earned a place among the chain’s most recognizable sides, offering a crispy alternative to traditional fries. “Burger King’s onion rings have become a recognizable fast-food side,” Buchanan says. “They offer a different texture from traditional fries and have remained on the menu for years.”