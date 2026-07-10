From bacon-topped bites to gourmet twists, these chains serve standout deviled eggs.

Deviled eggs are a classic American appetizer, popular at picnics and BBQs. The classic recipe involves only a few ingredients and is quite simple to make: hard-boiled eggs with the yolks removed, mashed with mayo, mustard, and seasonings. When prepared right, the result is ultimate, creamy deliciousness. You can also enjoy them on the menus of a handful of restaurants, with some places adding creative twists on the classic. Where can you get delicious deviled eggs? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best deviled eggs, according to diners.

Lazy Dog Restaurant

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The Lazy Dog Restaurant adds a spicy, candied bacon topping to its deviled eggs, but that’s not all! They are fried. The Crispy Deviled Eggs are “lightly fried, topped with smoked paprika + bacon candy,” per the menu. “Ok so if you ever eat at Lazy Dog, these are an absolute must have. So so good and the crispy bacon on top is unreal,” a Redditor says.

Whiskey Cake

Whiskey Cake puts a highly seasonal and savory twist on deviled eggs. While most deviled eggs are a perfectly smooth mixture, the chef leaves the egg yolks deliciously chunky and mixes them with mayonnaise, yellow mustard, Tabasco sauce, turmeric, house-made pickles, and a pinch of sugar. The toppings rotate seasonally, ranging from BLT and buffalo chicken to lemongrass, Bloody Mary, and roasted Nicoise. “We had the seasonal deviled eggs. They were cranberry and jalapeno. Great flavor, even better with Whiskey Cake’s special hot sauce on top!” a Facebooker writes.

Yardbird Southern Table

Yardbird Southern Table also puts it own twist on the classic. One of the most popular versions is the Jalapeño & Bacon Jam .”OMG, I had these jalapeño bacon deviled eggs this week… I don’t know what they put in their bacon jam, but it is everything! I’m trying to figure out how to duplicate at home. This was by far the most delicious deviled egg I’ve ever had!” an Instagrammer explained.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que’s Cracked Out Deviled Eggs are topped with chicken cracklings, green onions, red peppers, and special seasonings, then finished with crispy onion straws. “Have you tried these ‘cracked out’ deviled eggs from Lucille’s BBQ? These tasty beauties are unlike anything I’ve had before, so I had to clone them. The egg yolks are combined with bacon, green onion, red bell pepper, and the chain’s delicious barbecue blend, then arranged on crispy onion straws with seasoned chicken cracklings poked down into the top of each egg,” Todd Wilbur explained in a review.

Deviled Egg Co.

Did you know there is a chain devoted to the dish? The Deviled Egg Co. is the world’s first restaurant and franchise dedicated entirely to deviled eggs with locations in Denison, McKinney, and Rockwall, Texas. There are over 20 creative, gourmet flavors, including Chicken & Waffles, Crab Rangoon, and Cheeseburger deviled eggs. You can order “deviled egg packs” or “egg white protein bowls,” both inspired by deviled eggs.