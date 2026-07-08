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4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Livers, According to Diners

Fact-Checked
These restaurant chains still serve flavorful chicken livers that diners rave about.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
July 8, 2026

Not everyone loves chicken livers, but to those who fancy the organ meat, it is considered a delicacy. The meal used to be on almost every menu, but these days, chicken liver dinners have become harder to find. Luckily, there are still a handful of chain that serve the meal. Where can you enjoy it? Here are 4 restaurant chains with the best chicken livers, according to diners.

Lee Famous Recipe Chicken

Lee Famous Recipe Chicken/Facebook

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken Livers are a cult-classic, lightly hand-breaded, and pressure-fried to deliciousness. “Love, love the livers,” a Facebooker says. “Chicken livers w/gravy and a large sweet tea. One of my staple orders,” another added. “Had some last week and it was delicious,” a third chimed in. “They are so good I eat them plain! No sauces or anything!” a fourth exclaimed.

Chester’s Chicken

Chester's Chicken/Facebook

Chester’s Chicken offers seasoned, double-breaded fried chicken livers and gizzards that diners keep returning for. The gizzards are also a hit. “Chester’s Chicken best Liver and Gizzards ever,” a Facebooker wrote, adding they order them spicy, and “perfect and more on the tender side.” Another adds: “The flavor and consistency is perfect.” A third says they are “Made fresh and hot to order I it!”

Krispy Krunchy

Krispy Krunchy Chicken/Facebook

Krispy Krunchy serves hand-breaded, Cajun-spiced chicken livers or gizzards alongside their trademark honey butter biscuits. “Them livers been all the way lately,” a diner says. “I stopped by there last time I was in Hatty and got a small order of livers. Enough for 2 indeed or 3 of me. And they’re literally the best I’ve eat around C-town or hatty,” another adds.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral/Facebook

Golden Corral occasionally features both fried and grilled chicken livers on their hot buffet lines. However, because they are rotated on a regional or daily manager ‘s-choice basis, they are not guaranteed to be available at every meal. If you find them in the buffet line, order them. “I love them. They are fried just right,” a Facebooker writes. “Love them there. If you don’t want to eat in, you can get to-go boxes by the pound,” another adds. “Their fried chicken and fried chicken liver is the best,” a third says.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
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