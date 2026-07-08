These restaurant chains still serve flavorful chicken livers that diners rave about.

Not everyone loves chicken livers, but to those who fancy the organ meat, it is considered a delicacy. The meal used to be on almost every menu, but these days, chicken liver dinners have become harder to find. Luckily, there are still a handful of chain that serve the meal. Where can you enjoy it? Here are 4 restaurant chains with the best chicken livers, according to diners.

Lee Famous Recipe Chicken

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken Livers are a cult-classic, lightly hand-breaded, and pressure-fried to deliciousness. “Love, love the livers,” a Facebooker says. “Chicken livers w/gravy and a large sweet tea. One of my staple orders,” another added. “Had some last week and it was delicious,” a third chimed in. “They are so good I eat them plain! No sauces or anything!” a fourth exclaimed.

Chester’s Chicken

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Chester’s Chicken offers seasoned, double-breaded fried chicken livers and gizzards that diners keep returning for. The gizzards are also a hit. “Chester’s Chicken best Liver and Gizzards ever,” a Facebooker wrote, adding they order them spicy, and “perfect and more on the tender side.” Another adds: “The flavor and consistency is perfect.” A third says they are “Made fresh and hot to order I it!”

Krispy Krunchy

Krispy Krunchy serves hand-breaded, Cajun-spiced chicken livers or gizzards alongside their trademark honey butter biscuits. “Them livers been all the way lately,” a diner says. “I stopped by there last time I was in Hatty and got a small order of livers. Enough for 2 indeed or 3 of me. And they’re literally the best I’ve eat around C-town or hatty,” another adds.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral occasionally features both fried and grilled chicken livers on their hot buffet lines. However, because they are rotated on a regional or daily manager ‘s-choice basis, they are not guaranteed to be available at every meal. If you find them in the buffet line, order them. “I love them. They are fried just right,” a Facebooker writes. “Love them there. If you don’t want to eat in, you can get to-go boxes by the pound,” another adds. “Their fried chicken and fried chicken liver is the best,” a third says.