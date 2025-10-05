 Skip to content

5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken and Dumplings

These comforting chicken and dumpling dishes bring true Southern flavor to the table.
Chicken and dumplings is one of those staple Southern dishes perfect to indulge in when the weather gets colder. This hearty, savory dish is the ultimate comfort food, with tender chicken and delicious flat dumplings combining to make something special, and reminiscent of home cooking. So where can you get decent dumplings from an actual restaurant? Here are five restaurants serving up the most delicious chicken and dumplings.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli has yummy Chicken and Dumplings on the menu, featuring large, southern dumplings with white meat chicken simmered in a savory roasted chicken broth. “The dumplings are tha bomb! ❤️❤️❤️ please make them permanent on menu!” one diner said via Facebook. “It tastes like my Mothers Chicken and Dumplings, the BEST! soup I’ve ever eaten!!” another agreed.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel's Chicken n' Dumplings
Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s hearty slow-simmered Chicken n’ Dumplins dish is served with the choice of two Country Sides and Dinner Rolls. “I love their chicken and dumplings, I order it a lot when I eat there,” one fan said. “Those are southern style dumplings, rolled out flat and cut into squares,” another explained.

These Store-Bought Chicken Tenders Beat the Drive-Thru, Shoppers Say

1885 Grill

1885 Grill-Ooltewah/Instagram

1885 Grill has popular Chicken and Dumplings on the menu. “At 1885 Grill, we put our own spin on the comfort food by frying our dumplings and pairing them with hand-pulled tender chicken,” the chain says. “Enjoy the hospitality and Southern comfort the dish evokes over dinner tonight.”

Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant

Yelp

Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant at Knott’s Berry Farm has Chicken and Dumplings on the menu. Each order is made with tender chicken and hot homemade dumplings topped with creamy chicken gravy. “This might be the best chicken and dumplings I’ve had in my entire life. But I’m not going to lie y’all, the amount of food they give you is just too much,” one diner said.
“I highly recommend the chicken and dumplings,” another commented.

Dunsmoor

Dunsmoor

Dunsmoor sometimes has chicken and dumplings on the menu. “It’s a hyper-regional version of chicken and dumplings that has ham and an accompaniment of cucumbers and cream with onion and dill. There’s also resplendent pickled beet and egg,” Brian Dunsmoor says.

