These Store-Bought Chicken Tenders Beat the Drive-Thru, Shoppers Say

Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's, and Popeye's all have delicious, crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside chicken tenders. However, you don't have to go through the drive-thru or sit down in a fast casual or fast food restaurant to enjoy high-quality tenders. Here are 7 store-bought chicken tenders that beat the drive-thru, according to shoppers.

Just Bare

The most popular chicken tenders are Just Bare, according to Redditors. "I tried them for the first time this weekend and omg so good, I'm addicted now. Just had the pieces need to try the strips," one wrote. There is also a version with an extra kick. "And then try the spicy strips. So amazing," another adds.

Walmart Great Value Famous Chicken Strips

Walmart is a great resource for chicken strips. "Lol just bare Is literally the exact same thing as great value famous chicken strips," one person says. "Those Walmart brand ones are GOOD," another adds.

Tyson Chicken Tenders

People are also crazy about Tyson chicken tenders. "Tyson Panko Chicken Tenders from Costco – not precooked. Soo good," one person maintains. "Love these, good for salads and stir fry and all else!" another added. "I always like Tysons Chicken tenders. To me, they were the closest to restaurant quality," a third says. And, here's a hack: Add a "little Virgin olive oil and paprika 12 minutes, flip for another 12 and perfect with some habanero honey mustard," one suggests.

Bell and Evans

Bell and Evans, also not preooked, are another restaurant-worthy option, per Redditors. "Was making sure this one is here. My favorite… I usually go tenders, but the nuggets are good too. A bit lighter breading on them but still crunchy," explains one.

Target Good and Gather Crispy Chicken Breast Strips

Target Good and Gather Crispy Chicken Breast Strips are another crowd pleaser. "I love the Good and Gather ones from Target. They come out so crispy and tender," says one shopper. "These are the only ones I've tried but they are delicious," another agrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Aldi Kirkwood Honey Battered Breast Tenders

Kirkwood Honey Battered Breast Tenders are a favorite at Aldi. "Do you have an Aldi near you? I just found out about the yellow bag tendies (honey batter) and I'm going to try the green bag (Parmesan breaded) this week!" one said.

Yummy Chicken Breast Tenders

Yummy Chicken Breast Tenders are great for picky kids. "It's the one we fed our kids when they were younger and going through a chicken nugget/tenders phase. All natural, no artificial ingredients," they continue. "I trust their food quality and safety more than any of the big American meat protein companies," says one. "I should add that I did not mean to imply they're 'just kids food'. They're delicious and I like them, too." "Second for Yummy brand, big fan of the tenders though not so much of the nuggets," another agrees.